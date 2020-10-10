College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/cpmeeting. Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128/ meeting ID Number: 973 4593 4150.
Public comment can be made by either phone or virtual meeting. Contact the clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8511 no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with name and address included.
ARBOR DAY: Mayor will declare Oct. 13 College Place Arbor Day.
YARD: Yard of the month recipients are Marla and Greg Gurnett.
DIVERSION PROGRAM: Hear a presentation on a Pre-Charging Diversion Program proposal from Regina Myers, division director of Comprehensive Healthcare. Participants would be given the opportunity to complete the diversion program in lieu of criminal prosecution. If program requirements are completed, no criminal charges are filed. Diversion programs in other jurisdictions reduced the cost of prosecution and public safety services and have resulted in reduced re-offenders and more services received by those in need, as well as increase in restitution payments to victims.
PARKLET: Vote on the acceptance of a parklet design by the Sherwood Trust leadership group and permit construction.
ENGINEER SERVICES: Appoint J-U-B Engineers as on-call engineer after the death of city engineer Robert Gordon on Aug. 25.
CARES FUNDING: Vote on certifying the prioritization for projects funded by the state's COVID-19 relief funding given to the city in early September 2020.
TRAFFIC BOX: Vote on acceptance of the ad hoc jurying committee's ranking for commissioned art that will appear on the traffic utility box wraps along College Avenue.
BICYCLING: Discuss allowing bicycles on sidewalks in the business district by updating the code.
WATER CONSERVATION: Discuss water conservation programming.