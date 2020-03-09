CONSENT AGENDA: New board member oath of office; accounts payable; payroll.
REPORTS: Facilities Supervisor Loren Stroud; transportation Director Julie Schroeder; Weston Middle School Principal Ann Vescio; Weston-McEwen High School Principal Rob Shell; Athena Elementary School Principal and Superintendent Laure Quaresma, including enrollment, snow day make-up, Rural Youth Assembly, epidemic-pandemic plans; cafeteria; personnel.
ACTION ITEMS: School van; budget committee and calendar; seismic grant for Weston Middle School gym; student investment account; policies update.