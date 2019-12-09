Consent agenda: Accounts payable; payroll.
Reports: Facilities Director Loren Stroud; Athena Elementary School Principal Laure Quaresma; Weston Middle School Principal Ann Vescio; Weston-McEwen High School Principal Rob Shell; Superintendent Laure Quaresma, including enrollment, sports and admission fees, 2018-2019 audit, teacher of the year, preschool update, weather delays.
Action items: Resignation of Board member Jennifer Spurgeon; policies, including student absences and excuses, criminal records checks, weapons in the schools.