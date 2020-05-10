Budget meeting: 6 p.m.
Regular board meeting: 6:30 p.m.
REPORTS: Facilities; Athena Elementary School; Weston Middle School; Weston-McEwen High School; Superintendent Laure Quaresma, including food service, COVID-19 impact; personnel.
DISCUSSION: Financial distributions.
ACTION ITEMS: Bus surplus.
Only written public comment received at aaron.duff@miltfree.k12.or.us or at the district office, 1020 S. Mill Street, by 3 p.m. will be accepted.
Clearly label the subject line as: “Public comment” or “Testimony” and include the topic. All written public comment will be posted to on the district website.
CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; donations.
REPORTS: Superintendent Aaron Duff.
ACTION ITEMS: 2020-2021 school year calendar; extra duty contracts; resignation; radon removal; $2,565 Community Bank grant; substitute pay rate.
The College Place City Council’s regular meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.
Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748
There will be no public comment during the city’s virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of the meeting by email at lneissl@cpwa.us, or regular mail addressed to College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., “public comment” stated on the envelope. Comments also may be deposited in the City Hall drop box.
PLANNING: Appoint Wrandoll Brenes-Morua and Todd Reiswig to the Planning Commission.
LIONS PARK:Vote on submitting a Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program grant application for local parks to the State Recreation Conservation Office for the Lions Park Splash Pad and Park Improvements. Survey results from the Park Plan Update identified many new park amenities the community desires such as a splash pad, new playground equipment, soccer and baseball fields, walking paths and continued ADA upgrades. Total project cost ranges between $2 and $2.2 million.
ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Discuss whether to authorize submission of a Community Development Block Grant application to the state Department of Commerce to request $120,000 to fund 12 seats within the Walla Walla Valley Microenterprise Assistance Program for College Place residents.
The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/meeting.
UPDATES:Commissioners will discuss miscellaneous business to come before the board; review reports and correspondence; hear committee and meeting reports; and review constituent concerns, possible updates and past concerns.
COVID-19: Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt will submit a proposal for temporary disease investigators for the COVID-19 response support. She will also provide a local update on the outbreak.
ROADS: Consider signing a local agency agreement and a project prospectus for an application for Federal Highway Bridge Program funds for the Drumheller Bridge Project, the Arch Bridge Project and the Dell Sharpe Bridge Project.
SIGNS: Consider signing a local agency agreement and a project prospectus for an application for Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds for the Countywide Signing and Guideposts Project.
HR: Update from Human Resource/Risk Manager Shelly Peters.
CLAIMS: Possible discussion/decision on any pending claims against the county.
NEW POSITION:Consider approving a new position for a disease investigator/contact tracer for the Department of Community Health.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:00 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:15 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.