In a bid to increase buy-in to a voluntary conservation program in order to avoid more state regulations on agricultural producers farming on protected land, the Walla Walla County Conservation District will be meeting with growers 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
By law, county officials are required to protect important environmental areas, which has previously entailed environmental regulation and lengthy legal battles, according to a press release from the conservation district. But a Voluntary Stewardship Program was established to create a legal alternative to strict oversight.
Through a VSP, the conservation district is able to provide financial incentives that producers can use to help themselves and the environment, according to the press release. Showing this kind of voluntary compliance and participating in this program helps show state regulatory agencies that conservation efforts are being made.
“When they see that, they’re much less likely to come in against producers,” the conservation district wrote in a press release. “As one example, we’ve helped pay for improvement to roads and stream crossings. Those projects improved field access for farmers, while also reducing water pollution.”
The Oct. 5 meeting will provide an opportunity for program coordinators to better understand what financial needs farmers have, as well as to educate about opportunities available through the program.
Participants can access the virtual meeting at https://ubne.ws/3zSh2Ff with meeting ID 739 3455 0054. For more information, contact Grant Traynor at 509-956-3767.
