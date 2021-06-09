A mid-afternoon fire on Tuesday, June 8, burned away any expectation the members of Dayton’s Eagles Aerie No. 2618 could return to their club building as hoped.
Columbia County Fire District 3 crews were the first to respond to the blaze at 222 E. Main St. at about 3 p.m., followed by firefighters from around the Walla Walla Valley.
Damage from Tuesday's fire at the Dayton Eagles building can be seen on the upper floor in this video from the back alley this morning, June 9, 2021.
Upon arrival, the first response crews discovered fire on the second floor and in the roof structure of the building. According to Columbia County Fire’s social media post, the size of the fire and the number of nearby buildings prompted a request for mutual aid from from Walla Walla County Fire Districts 4 and 8, College Place Fire Department and the City of Walla Walla Fire Department.
The blaze was contained within a couple hours, officials said.
Gina Wilson works at the Inland Cellular store across Main Street and received a message from a friend alerting her to the emergency.
Wilson said she stepped outside to a scene black with smoke and from her angle, it looked like the building next door could have been in danger of also catching fire.
Firefighters, however, were above it on a ladder truck and shooting water straight into the flames, she said Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles building, which has a stucco facade, sustained heavy fire damage to the second floor with smoke and water damage throughout the building. Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings, although the buildings on either side of the Eagles sustained minor smoke and water damage, officials said on social media.
On Wednesday, June 9, Eagles board member Lupe Benavides said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Six people had been in the club at the time, working on repairing and capping the roof that had sustained major damage from a March windstorm.
“They couldn’t smell anything, and they were all over the building,” Benavides said, noting he didn’t arrive on the scene until the structure was in flames.
No one was injured, he added.
The fraternal organization has been at that address for more than 70 years, Benavides said, and he’s been a member since 1974. The membership rolls typically hold 200 names and 185 people had very recently sent in their yearly dues.
While his day job is at Northwest Grain Growers, Benavides said he is involved with just about every part of the club’s function, including the volunteer re-roofing and remodeling efforts that have been ongoing.
The organization has insurance, but that doesn’t cover the disappointment of not being able to reopen the doors on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic and wind damage kept them closed, he said.