In light of the Walla Walla County government’s decision to cancel a long-delayed, in-person meeting to discuss the fate of a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, community activist group We Belong Walla Walla has announced it will be holding a “listening session” of its own.
We Belong Walla Walla, an organization claiming around 70 active members and calling for the removal of the statue, will host the virtual listening session at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 via Zoom. Those interested in attending can do so at ubne.ws/3syHSAd.
The group does not intend for the listening session to replace a meeting hosted by county commissioners and continues to call on county government to provide its own public forum, the group wrote in an email.
The statue of Christopher Columbus, which was unveiled in front of the county courthouse in 1911, has been the subject of controversy since at least 2020, when a vandal defaced the statue and wrote "stolen land" and “genocide” on its base.
That incident sparked debate about whether the statue should remain in front of the courthouse, with some arguing that the statue honors the heritage of Italian immigrants who settled the area, whose names are memorialized on the base of the statue, and others arguing that Columbus should not be honored on Native land.
After fierce debate, a meeting was originally scheduled last year, where members of the community could gather both in-person and virtually to discuss what to do with the statue as commissioners listened. But the pandemic put that meeting on hold, with commissioners citing a need for an in-person forum to discuss the topic.
Earlier this month, that meeting appeared to be in the works, as commissioners proposed holding the meeting on Aug. 23 at the county fairgrounds.
However, on Monday, Aug. 9, the commissioners decided to cancel the meeting, citing rising COVID-19 cases in the county.
“My concern with the uptick in COVID cases is that we shouldn’t be putting a lot of people in one room together,” Commissioner Greg Tompkins said Aug. 9.
Instead, the commissioners agreed to have community members send their thoughts via email.
Members of We Belong Walla Walla quickly decried the move, saying the commissioners were reneging on their previous commitments to address the issue publicly.
“This is a strategic choice on the commissioners’ part to silence the conversation instead of sharing public opinion openly,” the group wrote in an email. “The recent cancellation is a break with the commissioners’ prior commitment to a public discussion.”
County commissioners did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
For Briana Spencer, an activist with We Belong Walla Walla and an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the commissioner’s decision to not only cancel the in-person meeting but also cease plans for a virtual event shows a lack of willingness to listen to community members.
“It just feels like they’re trying to sweep it under the rug rather than hold an actual option that would be beneficial to their constituents,” Spencer said. “That’s the whole point, communication with the constituents, and I feel like they took a layer of it away.”
Whether in-person or virtual, a public forum would provide an opportunity for residents with disagreements to have a civil conversation about the statue, said Hannah Bartman, a member of the Walla Walla Arts Commission and We Belong Walla Walla.
“It’s part of the democratic process to be able to hear both sides, to have a conversation, instead of just sending your opinion into the void,” Bartman said.
Spencer also criticized the commission’s decision to have the Walla Walla County Fair, scheduled for Sept. 1-5, if a meeting to discuss the statue had to be canceled for public health concerns.
During the Aug. 9 meeting of the county commissioners, a community member asked whether the fair would still take place. Commissioner Todd Kimball responded by saying that the county was required by state law to hold a fair.
In response to questions from the Union-Bulletin, county staff pointed to a set of state codes related to county fairs, none of which appeared to require the county to hold a fair. County staff did not respond to a request for further clarification.