The Walla Walla City Council has voted to only hold council meetings virtually through the end of October to avoid a repeat of the minutes-long Sept. 22 meeting that abruptly ended after some in attendance refused to wear masks in accordance with city and state rules.
The vote was 4-3, with Council members Myron Huie, Riley Clubb and Susan Nakonieczny voting against moving to virtual meetings.
“I think the decision to move last week’s meeting to tonight over Zoom was appropriate given the refusal by a very small number of those who attended,” Clubb said Wednesday. “But I would like to go to in person meetings. I would hope to believe that that wouldn’t happen again.”
Mayor Tom Scribner expressed concern that some protesters would feel emboldened to attempt to disrupt future meetings and would prompt a confrontation with law enforcement. If a person refused to wear a mask to future in-person meetings, they could be trespassed and asked to leave.
However, while the city did not file trespass notices against protesters at the Sept. 22 meeting, those residents were asked by an on-duty officer to leave and refused.
If, in the future, an audience member refused to leave after being barred from chambers, Scribner said he had been advised by the police department that the room would have to be cleared.
In addition, representatives of the department reportedly indicated that recent legislation would make physically removing the trespasser tenuous.
“They’re legitimately concerned about us having them arrest somebody and physically remove them from the room, which means that we would have to adjourn the meeting again,” Scribner said.
Barring future decisions by council, in-person meetings will resume in November.
