By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Watch for low-flying airplanes or helicopters over northeast Washington and the Blue Mountains through mid-March as annual elk counts convene, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said Wednesday.
The count will help determine population trends, effects of management activities, and monitor the health of the entire eastern Washington elk herd, according to a Fish and Wildlife blog post.
Elk are often stressed this time of year, low on energy reserves in late winter. Still, quick flyovers are less strenuous on elk than repeated interactions with hikers or other people recreating in nature and there is no herding involved in the survey, according to the release.
“I wouldn’t expect a disturbance as brief as those used in aerial counts to have any harmful effects,” Fish and Wildlife veterinarian Kristin Mansfield said.
The department also keeps gates to some of wildlife areas closed through March to reducy human disturbances.
Surveys are conducted before leaves start growing on trees and when there is more visibility against the white backdrop of snow, when it is easiest to spot elk. Biologists also assess winter calf survival, which varies depending on the harshness of the season.