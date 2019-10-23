COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Valley Valley Disability Network will present “Self-Determination in Action: Skinned Knees and Big Dreams” with Zoe Allen-Lewis and her mother, Sharon Lewis, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30.
The free event will be at SonBridge Community Center, 1200 SE 12th St., in College Place.
The disability organization helps area families that have a child with cognitive disabilities from birth on via trainings, emotional support, resource referrals, social and recreational opportunities.
Getting children to adulthood is a challenge for every parent, and Lewis and Allen-Lewis — who is diagnosed with a developmental disability — will share their journey to get Allen-Lewis to what the two call a “self-determined life.”
Allen-Lewis is 22 and attends Portland Community College. She volunteers in her community, plays in a kickball league and is a fan of karaoke.
Lewis is a national expert in disability policy spanning home and community-based services, education, employment, independent living supports and person-centered services.
She served with President Barack Obama at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2010-2016, including as principal deputy administrator of the Administration for Community Living, senior disability policy advisor to the HHS Secretary, and commissioner of the Administration on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Lewis also spearheaded establishing the National Resource Center for Supported Decision Making. She’s been involved in creating and adding to legislation important people with disabilities, including the Affordable Care Act, Higher Education Opportunity Act, and leading efforts to reduce the use of seclusion and restraint of children in schools.
Lewis and Allen-Lewis will talk about developing self-advocacy skills, setting high expectations, using supported decision-making and other alternatives to guardianship, and pursuing college despite intellectual disabilities.
Their presentation is open to all. For more information and to reserve a seat, go to wwvdn.org.