Community members quickly rallied to help the Caped Crusader — or at least his legacy — on a particularly rainy Adam West Day in downtown Walla Walla.
Rain came down early during the opening ceremonies of the annual honorary event for one of Walla Walla's most famous people, but it didn't stick around all day.
The annual event, in honor of the late actor best known for his role in the 1960s "Batman" TV series, featured Batman-themed photo opportunities, viewing of an Adam West documentary, and the lighting of the Batsignal at the top of the Marcus-Whitman Hotel & Conference Center tower.
Organizers, community members and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation helped arrange for the Batmobile to make its usual appearance under an awning as the rain came down hard Saturday afternoon.
The Batcopter couldn't come because of the weather, unfortunately, but a replica Batcycle was on hand for pictures, as well as "Batman" himself, members of the West family and Johnny Green, who starred in the TV series.
Present for her first Adam West Day was Marcelle West, the widow of the late actor.
"It's just wonderful," Marcelle West said of the event.
Adam West Day organizer Jonathan "Jono" Grant said the Little Theatre of Walla Walla announced Marcelle West would be getting an honorary seat at the venue right next to her late husband's honorary seat.
Also announced Friday, Grant said a long-awaited plan for a statue was unveiled with a website launched for fundraising — adamweststatue.com. The statue has been approved for placement by Walla Walla City Council at Menlo Park, near Adam West's childhood home.
Grant said the Walla Walla Foundry has a design ready to go, but Marcelle West joked that she had a nice picture of Adam West in a swimsuit from a trip to Hawaii that might work nicely as a model.
"This place is just terrific," said Johnny Green, 80, who has attended the event in the past. Unmistakable with his green hair, the veteran actor, musician and all-around entertainer was happy to spin tales for eager listeners about the heyday of 1960s TV production and rock-n-roll of the 20th century.
Green starred as one of the Joker's henchmen in the series and went on to have a long career in Hollywood, Nashville and beyond.
"We each got a check for $750," Green said of his first gig on the show. "We went out and bought Lincolns."
More of Green's many stories can be read in the book about him and his band, "Johnny Green and the Greenmen," written by Mark Starts. Green had copies on hand for signing at Saturday's event.
Some of the material may soon be the topic of a documentary, Green said.
In the meantime, Green has continued playing bass for a variety of bands and artists.
"Too many to count," Green said. He said he once backed up Chicago and was glad to hear the band had recently visited for the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.