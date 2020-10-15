About 200 households and businesses are reportedly without power in southeast Walla Walla, according to electric utility company Pacific Power.
According to the company's power outage information website, the first failure was reported just south of Walla Walla around 6:30 a.m. and the second report in southeast Walla Walla came around 6:45 a.m.
The cause remained under investigation at 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
According to updates on the Pacific Power site, power is estimated to be restored before 10 a.m.
Another power failure affecting two dozen customers in College Place is also being worked on and was reportedly caused by damaged equipment. It was reported at 3:19 a.m., with no estimate of when the electricity will be back online.