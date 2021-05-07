This story has been updated with more information since it was first published.
An electrical failure was caused by a car crash Thursday afternoon, May 6, in College Place, according to Pacific Power.
According to the power utility's website, electricity was out of commission for 108 customers.
The outage was first reported just before 2 p.m. and power was restored around 7:42 p.m.
Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gauntt said the crash damaged a utility pole badly enough that the entire thing needed to be replaced, which is what caused the long repair.