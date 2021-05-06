This story has been updated with more information since it was first published.
An electrical failure was caused by a car crash Thursday afternoon, May 6, in College Place, according to Pacific Power.
According to the power utility's website, electricity was out of commission for 108 customers.
As of 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gauntt said power was expected to be restored by about 8 p.m.
The outage was first reported just before 2 p.m.
Gauntt said the crash damaged a utility pole badly enough that the entire thing needed to be replaced, which is what caused the long repair.