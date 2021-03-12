By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Walla Walla Branch of American Association of University Women is accepting applications for its 2021 Community Mini-Grants program, committee chair Linda Brown said.
AAUW awards the grants to local educational projects that address AAUW’s mission statement: advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research, she said.
Among previous grant recipients are school libraries, teacher trainings, after-school program projects, school science equipment and resources for advocates of foster children. The mini-grant application deadline is April 30.
More details and and applications are available at wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.