aauw logo
By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

The Walla Walla Branch of American Association of University Women is accepting applications for its 2021 Community Mini-Grants program, committee chair Linda Brown said.

AAUW awards the grants to local educational projects that address AAUW’s mission statement: advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research, she said.

Among previous grant recipients are school libraries, teacher trainings, after-school program projects, school science equipment and resources for advocates of foster children. The mini-grant application deadline is April 30.

More details and and applications are available at wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at 509-526-8313 or annieeveland@wwub.com.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,