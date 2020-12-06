December is off to a frosty start with below normal temperatures, but weather is expected to turn more typical with near-normal temperatures and precipitation predicted.
Normal highs for Decembers in Walla Walla fall from 42 degrees at the start of the month to 38 degrees by the end. Normal lows fall from 31 degrees to 28 degrees over the month, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
While December started with a cold snap that activated the city's emergency warming shelter at New Beginnings Chapel on Main Street, November was slightly warmer than normal. The National Weather Service reported an average temperature of 42.3 degrees, 0.4 degrees above normal.
High temperatures averaged 50.1 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal. The hottest day of the month was a relatively balmy 71 degrees on Nov. 4.
Low temperatures averaged 34.5 degrees, 0.7 degrees below normal. Ten days brought lows below 32 degrees, the coldest being 23 degrees on Nov. 9.
The windiest day of the month was Nov. 13, reaching 49 mph.
Precipitation was 2.44 inches during November, 0.43 inches below normal.
Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch— was received on 15 days, with the heaviest, 0.89 inches, reported on Nov. 6.
Total precipitation the year so far stands at 15.64 inches, 2.74 inches below normal.
Since October, the start of current water year, precipitation in Walla Walla has been 4 inches, 0.55 inches below normal.
Farmers in Walla Walla and Columbia counties completed fall work and seeded most winter wheat by the first week of November, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
The National Weather Service reported 1.47 inches of precipitation Nov. 5-6, with rain and snow helping the soil moisture. More rain and snow totaling 0.32 inches of precipitation fell Nov. 23-25.