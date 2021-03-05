March Snapshots
History of the Walla Walla Valley
Compiled by Karlene Ponti
Ten Years Ago (2011)
On March 2, the Waitsburg-Prescott boys basketball team has won 21 straight games.
On March 9, Walla Walla County’s jobless rate climbed to 8.5 percent. Also, a new business trade show, GroBiz 2011, will showcase area businesses.
On March 17, a mare was stranded in the middle of the Walla Walla River after apparently slipping off a bank. Del Henry’s 32-year-old Appaloosa mare swam to the safety of a small island but couldn’t navigate up the bank. Henry’s plan is to provide a temporary bridge to help her back to safety.
On March 25, Department of Corrections union protested being left out of the current federal probe.
On March 31, drivers who don’t slow down or move over for emergency vehicles could be pulled over and fined, starting April 1.
25 Years Ago (1996)
On March 3, the annual Pinewood Derby is continuing today at the Eastgate Mall. About 36 Cub Scouts are part of the derby. Also, area residents say flood insurance might be a good idea. Some Mill Creek residents have had their homes declared unsafe to live in after February flood damage.
On March 12, Walla Walla Superior Court Judge Yancey Reser lifted a stay of demolition that prevented St. Patrick Catholic Church from getting a demolition permit to raze the historic school building at the church site.
On March 18, Walla Walla Rep. George Nethercutt supports funding to lessen the chance of flooding from three waterways in Columbia County.
On March 28, a group of Walla Wallans met with ABC news reporter John Donvan at Jacobi’s Cafe to share their thoughts and concerns. Donvan is one of ten reporters traveling to small towns to gather information for a special on topics of concern to Americans.
50 Years Ago (1971)
On March 1, the Walla Walla Army Engineers District will undergo a Reduction in Force eliminating about 30 positions.
On March 7, the new Cudahy Beef Processing plant held an open house. The $5 million structure will begin operations soon and the company will employ about 150 people.
On March 14, the city’s new 10-million-gallon water reservoir on Lower Waitsburg Rd. will insure the city’s water supply is adequate. Also, an inch of snow fell here yesterday. Large amounts of snow in the mountains closed the Tollgate Highway between Weston and Spout Springs.
On March 21, Rogers Walla Walla will participate in the city’s wastewater disposal. There are no plans to close the plant at 9th and Rose St.
On March 31, Cigarette sales in Walla Walla have risen dramatically after the State Department of Revenue began seizing cigarettes purchased in Oregon by Washington residents.
75 Years Ago (1946)
On March 2, Walla Walla land owners are set to vote on whether or not to include local dryland farming areas into the present soil conservation district.
On March 8, Walla Walla County’s Red Cross 1946 campaign so far has received donations of less than $10,000 of the $31,000 quota. Also, the large expansion of plants by General Foods Corp. includes a plant to be built in Walla Walla.
On March 18, plans are now being made for the 4th of July Community Homecoming for all World War II veterans.
On March 31, the Walla Walla Chapter of the Red Cross campaign has reached the quota of $31,000. Also, area pea growers will meet to discuss weevil control and labor issues in advance of a hearing set for April 12.