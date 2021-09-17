It’s Tuesday and that means Taco Tuesday at Helix Pub & Market, where the beer is cold and food is prepared with a focus on quality and deliciousness.
To get to there takes a bit of a drive for those not lucky enough to live close by. But that journey is a treat in itself.
The approach to the tiny city of Helix, Ore. — population of about 150 or so, the locals say — can only be described as bucolic.
On a recent summer evening, shorn wheat fields overlay gentle hills like layers of gold, interrupted by sturdy red barns and sleek cattle standing chest deep in acres of swaying grass. The setting sun polishes everything into a glowing sepia print, like a postcard found in your granddad's suitcase.
Rounding a bend in the back road out of Athena reveals the Helix School District, “Home of the Grizzlies!” where a regional volleyball jamboree is taking place at Griswold High School.
Friends dawdling in cars chat through rolled-down windows at un-policed intersections while children zoom their bikes around the town’s business section.
Just about smack in the center of all of this sits Helix Pub, as it’s most commonly known. Inside its deceptively-plain exterior are original shiplap walls, rustic wood, modern farmhouse art, a satin-smooth, blue pine slab of a bar top.
And Jeralyn Dodge, the effervescent proprietor of the bar and restaurant.
How this enterprise happens to be here in 2021 is the recipe of small town Americana. How Dodge became the pub’s manager and — often — sole employee is a tale of determination.
It starts with the address, 206 Concord St. That spot has forever housed concerns important to the running of the farming town on the northern side of Umatilla County.
During the golden, busy years of Helix, which was named in 1880 and incorporated in the early 1900s, the building was primarily a grocery store and meat market, part of a lively downtown that included, at various times, a hardware store, flour mills, pharmacy, hotel and tavern, a bank, carriage repair shop and a service station.
Like elsewhere, however, small farms in the Helix area were purchased by large agribusiness. The shift meant fewer farm families, fewer residents and less need for local businesses.
Now, aside from government entities like the school district and a U.S. Post Office, the town’s commercial ventures can be counted on one hand.
But 206 Concord St. has always been used to feed people in one way or another, whether it was through serving up meals, butchering livestock or selling groceries.
Helix resident Judy Bracher remembers the Brogoitti family’s grocery store, where her mother would fetch cases of supplies to make harvest lunches and where the week’s supply of lunch meat was sliced by the grocer.
Over the decades and different uses, the building has been important to the families that call Helix home.
Keeping that tradition going for the sake of the tiny community became a mission for a group of area wheat farmers.
About two years ago six couples, all with generations of Helix residency on the census books, decided to buy the place and keep it in the family.
For every last Helix family, that is. And not with an eye for profit, only for the riches that come when people can gather to share their day.
Judy Bracher and her husband Cliff, their son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Friday Bracher, along with Larry and Tammy Parker, Tyson and Kate Raymond, Randy and Dana Perkins, plus Tanner and Polly Hawkins followed a model that’s happened in this village before — people coming together to put their money where their hearts are.
It was important to all of them. No glory, no publicity, no sense of ownership but only a desire to be connected, Paul Bracher said.
When the last bar and grill owner, Anna Doherty, died in 2018, her customers were set adrift, he recalled.
“We tried for a year to have get-togethers in people’s houses on Thursday nights. We rotated around and tried to keep it going but that isn’t sustainable.”
Pooling their money, the investors purchased the spot on Concord Street. Over a handshake agreement in late 2019, Jeralyn Dodge agreed to design and run the pub and grill, paying rent to the new owners.
It was all hands in to restore and reinvent the building, starting with a shiny new kitchen, Dodge said.
“Then we got hit with the pandemic … We opened June 16, 2020, then had to shut back down. It was a roller coaster here.”
Dodge, though, has been on some rides before. She started working in food service at age 15 while also farming her own acreage, she said.
“My dad always said ‘You have to have another income in farming.’”
While attending community college, Dodge worked at a steak restaurant. She then managed a bar in Ellensburg for five years, she said.
Dodge found her way to Walla Walla and Walla Walla Community College, where she finished her ag degree while working at the Waterhole bar in Umapine.
She moved on to the Wilbur-Ellis agriculture company to use that new degree.
When son Jay was born almost six years ago, Dodge found a more flexible schedule in restaurant work in Pendleton and seeding and tractor driving for area farmers.
Sometimes she juggled three sources of income at once, she said, laughing.
It’s clear Dodge, hustling on this Taco Tuesday to anticipate needs and keep the delivery flow smooth, is not afraid of the long hours and physical labor involved in running Helix Pub.
A typical day brings in 25 customers, including the high schoolers from down the street, but a busy day can draw 75 people through the door, Dodge said.
The pub has hosted music nights, birthday parties and “mom” coffee times. Most recently Dodge added Sunday hours to help fill the hole created when the Long Branch Cafe & Saloon in nearby Weston burned.
Everybody is welcome to collaborate on how to best use the business, she said.
“It’s everyone’s home, it’s not just mine … We’re all like a little posse.”
Others in the community, “who want zero recognition,” have helped the Helix Pub out by purchasing things for its facelift, Paul Bracher said.
The latest rendition of the business is not really an unusual story for small towns, Larry Parker insisted.
“We honestly wanted a place for as long as people want to come, as long as Helix needs a place. I think there are a lot of stories like this in these little towns.”
