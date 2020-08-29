A family tradition took root Thursday when a mother and son recreated a grocery receipt from Aug. 23, 1983.
Diane and Jacob Dyer scoured the shelves at Albertsons for the same groceries she had purchased 37 years ago as a newlywed in a U.S. Navy Commissary in Mare Island, California.
Diane Dyer saved the receipt in an envelope, a souvenir from her first shopping trip after her wedding as she purchased essentials for her first home.
Replicating the experience as the younger Dyer prepares to move into his first home, they crossed off items with pink ink on a copy of the old receipt as they placed them in their shopping cart. They noticed differences in price, brand and sizes available for a modern-day grocery store.
Since the original receipt used abbreviations, Diane Dyer had to recall from memory what she would have purchased, sometimes remembering the brands she used to buy.
Back when the original groceries were purchased, she was working as an assistant store manager for JCPenney while her husband was in the U.S. Navy. She bought household staples, such as flour, sugar, butter, milk, meat, cleaning supplies, spices and ingredients.
Jacob Dyer moves to his first home in Pullman as he finishes his degree in microbiology at Washington State University and works as a phlebotomist at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The two decided it would be a fun tradition to recreate the receipt so her son could take the same items to his first home.
They thought about going to a commissary nearby, but due to the pandemic, the commissary staff said they were out of many basic items, Diane Dyer said.
They are planning to recreate the receipt again in another 20 years or so. Jacob Dyer said he will keep both receipts and when he has kids, he will do the same with them, trying to always keep it within the same week of the first purchase.
The original 124-item grocery receipt totaled $106.
A wager between 23 family members kept them honest when each person submitted a guess of the new total before sales, for a chance at a $50 gift card to the person with the closest guess.
Some looked on websites that calculate inflation, and those estimated around $260-$275. All of the guesses ranged from $215-$500.
The price average increased about three times in nearly four decades.
A cousin won the guessing game with a total of $350, the same guess Jacob Dyer had before entering the store.
The total cost for the items was $378, reduced with sales to $342.
The most expensive item on the grocery list in the ’80s was One A Day vitamins for $4.62. Last week, the price was $11.99. That item held its place as the most expensive on the receipt.
McCormick Black Pepper appeared to embody the highest price jump over the nearly four decades. The price in 1983 was 51 cents. For roughly the same item, the current cost is $9.99, almost 19 times more expensive. Where 10 ounces of Morton salt was 32 cents in 1983, now it is $1.29.
Franz 100% Whole Wheat bread was 27 cents, and Thursday sold for eight times as much at $2.29.
Most of the brand names from the ’80s were available, with a few exceptions. In those cases, they chose the closest equivalent.
“I don’t think we are going to be able to find a 55-watt Miser light bulb, so we will find a 60-watt one,” Diane Dyer said.
Many of the typical household items, such as sugar and cereal, were not offered in the same volumes as before, so they had to compensate by buying multiple items of the same product to be as accurate as possible.
“I think it’s a fun way to see just how generational change works and buying the same groceries so far apart,” Jacob Dyer said. “I mean this is still essential. I still need flour and sugar for going into a new place.”
Diane did not purchase any frozen food, and when she brought her lunch to work, it was Campbell’s Soup. She bought 13 cans of it.
Jacob said there weren’t any Ramen packets or Hot Pockets on the receipt, something he would buy.
Their push for replication even led them to request cardboard boxes at the end of the purchase, to recreate the way groceries were packed in the commissary.