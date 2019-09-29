Hundreds of high school students almost went without a gently-used or new dress or suit — for just the cost of drycleaning — to their homecoming, prom and military ball this year.

But community members have stepped up to help.

Tabitha’s Closet, which has loaned formal wear to countless students since 2010, announced its closing in May. However, when co-founder/operator Kim Morasch said she’d be stepping down to care for her aging parents and grandchildren, volunteer Dinah Lindsey and others said they couldn’t let the closet close.

“It’s such an outreach for our kids,” Lindsey said. “My grandson (Walla Walla High School student) used it last year.”

Lindsey said she’s been volunteering often — since retiring from teaching two years ago — at Christ Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Second Ave., where Tabitha’s Closet operates. The outreach was important, she and Morasch said, because it helped kids who wouldn’t be able to afford formal attire otherwise and then would choose not to attend, missing some high school milestones.

“To just experience the parents’ reactions… You can almost see the tears in their eyes,” Lindsey said of why she continued volunteering. She added one year a girl stepped out of the dressing room and said, “I feel like a princess.”

Lindsey is one of about 20 carefully-vetted volunteers for Wa-HI students, painstakingly organizing, cleaning, and helping students find just the right combination for their special day. Background checks must come back clear, among other things, Morasch said.

“The majority of people who wait on the kids are community members, former moms (of students),” she said. “We really have been pretty selective … We try to get the cream of the crop.”

Changes in program

While Lindsey was one who stepped up for Walla Walla High School Students, volunteers at DeSales Catholic High School and Lincoln High School this year also have joined the team for their respective schools. Morasch explained the shift made sense due to the increased popularity and congestion at the Wa-Hi location and, to help them start, attire and accessories — jewelry, scarves, gloves, shoes, ties, socks, and more — were distributed, with Wa-Hi receiving the majority, as it typically catered to more students. Within the next two weeks alone, Morasch and Lindsey said they expected to outfit around 150 Wa-Hi students and would only accept Wa-Hi students this year.

DeSales Secretary Suzan Daltoso said students were outfitted during their lunch period Tuesday and Wednesday, with Christina Magnaghi, a parent, coordinating the efforts there. Daltoso said she was unsure of the cost, but thought it was $20 for drycleaning. Lincoln Intervention Specialist Shelly Phipps was heading the “closet” for Lincoln, Morasch said. However, Morasch said she didn’t think Lincoln was opening its closet until spring, to cover prom.

But Wa-Hi would cover homecoming, prom and military balls, she said.

Starting Friday, Sept. 27, students could call Wa-Hi closet at 509-730-1126 to make an appointment by Oct. 11 to try on outfits and get their attire for homecoming. Appointments are necessary, Morasch said, because each student was paired with a volunteer to cater to them. Girls typically took an hour, she said, while boys around 30 minutes. And this year, $20 exact change or check — which will be kept in a secure location until it’s handed to the cleaners — is required up front, which covers the cost of drycleaning.

Additionally, people must return the clothes and accessories directly to the church this year due to congestion at Stewart’s Inc. French Dry Cleaners on Alder Street, which gave the closet a deal for drycleaning.

“The cool thing is, we have so many from the outside who want to help,” Morasch said.

Outside help

One of those continuing to help was Christ Lutheran Church.

Morasch said she’d hoped the closet could relocate to Wa-Hi, but ongoing construction there has delayed the move. However, the church gives the closet several rooms for clothing, jewelry, shoes — the whole nine yards — and doesn’t charge for electricity and storage, she said. The space is good, she said, especially with the extra clothes given from Laila Bridal Studio when it went out of business this year.

About 35 new tuxes and 40-50 new bridesmaid dresses were added to the collection, she said, which now boasts 350-400 dresses, sizes 0-28, and 150-200 all sizes of tuxes, even after items were given to Desales and Lincoln. Virtually every color and style also are available, she said. A couple things the closet could use, she said, were more short dresses and jewelry, since she used the closet’s funds this year to stock up the three closets before handing them off, and had about $39 left.

“We cover the gamut,” she said.

But the gamut wasn’t always covered.

The project began nine years ago, when a girl needed a prom dress, Morasch said, and others came forward. The next year, about 70 students needed outfits, she said, and it kept growing. Clothing and money are donated, she said, and they’ve received several grants.

She also said she shopped when the closet was starting, and found the most success at JCPenney and Burlington Coat Factory.

In 2016, when a prom shop in Tri-Cities advertised it was closing, Morasch paid $70 for a red dress originally marked at $598. She also bought 14 dresses at $30 each and some tuxedos. She said she estimates more than 2,500 have come to the closet for clothes and accessories.

“It has saved parents hundreds of dollars,” Morasch said. “Shopping around here is kind of hard … We provide them with such a service.”

