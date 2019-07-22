Two years and nine months after getting clean, Jennifer Glynn was ready to give back in a big way to the community that helped her recover.

This summer, she opened the Doughty Home for Veteran Women near the junction of Howard and Park streets. The group home offers recovery and relief housing for veteran women in Walla Walla.

Glynn came to Walla Walla in 2016 as a drugs and alcohol rehab inpatient at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center. After several weeks, the veteran was ready to be back out on her own.

After renting a home in College Place for herself, Glynn started housing veterans and other community members who needed a short-term place to stay. During this time, Glynn also graduated from Walla Walla Community College with an associate degree in human and social services. She realized the need for housing for veteran women and started researching homelessness and ways she could help struggling veteran women.

The creation of the Doughty Home nonprofit began in November 2018, Glynn said. After looking up online how to open a nonprofit, Glynn created a business plan and budget, obtained a business license, hired a certified IRS representative, and filed for articles of incorporation. She thanks Paul Bowen from the Small Business Development Center for being her “backbone through all of this.”

With help from grass roots fundraising, donations, and fundraising events, the house was ready on June 6. The date is significant to Glynn as not only the two years and nine month anniversary of her clean date, but also as her late brother’s birthday, the man for whom the home is named.

On June 23, a bright Sunday afternoon, a group of people gathered in front of this house in a quiet Walla Walla neighborhood to celebrate its opening.

Community members were in attendance for the open house tours, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a presentation from Glynn, with an introduction by Kathy Covey, Blue Mountain Action Council executive director and incoming Chamber of Commerce board chair.

Doughty Home for Veteran Women aims to give veteran women the tools to either exit homelessness or recover from substance-use disorders with supportive case management, housing, and resources, Doughty Home. Ultimately, the organization wants to help veteran women become successful members of the community, Glynn said.

The program itself is modeled after two similar ones in Walla Walla: the Core of Recovery Discovery, a transitional housing program for homeless veterans, and the Oxford House, a transitional home for men in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Wanting to take the best parts from each program, Glynn created a house in which residents can drug test one another if suspicion arises, have house cleaning duties and a seniority roster, and meet once a week on Thursdays for house meetings.

Glynn acts as a case manager for the women and helps them set achievable goals, find resources, and meet appointments. Any veteran woman, even one with a dishonorable discharge, can live in Doughty Home, she said.

Currently, two women were living in the home in June with one more set to arrive in July. Rent is $350 a month, and the women must pay a $100 nonrefundable deposit. For those who struggle to pay the full rent, Blue Mountain Action Council and Housing and Recovery through Peer Services can assist them.

Bridget Hopkin, a Vietnam War veteran, has lived in Doughty Home for several weeks. She said it is “very structured.” After being homeless for a year, Hopkin heard about the home from another veteran.

“Survival is the name of the game,” she said, “It’s not like a transitional home … but it is temporary.”

Hopkin is working on getting a job and says that the homeless need help.

According to a 2017 study by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, female veterans are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless veteran population. Women veterans are also less likely to seek assistance and can sometimes stay away from VA organizations due to feelings of resentment toward the military.

But Glynn feels optimistic for Doughty Home’s ability to help veteran women in the community. When asked about her future plans, she shows no signs of slowing down. She hopes to have a peer support specialist and case manager for Doughty Home and wants to spread the organization into the Tri-Cities and Spokane.

“I want to watch the success of this house,” Glynn said, “and possibly open a second home by the end of the year.”