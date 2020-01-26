A park in need of a playground, one of the few of it’s size without

Vista Terrace Park will get a new playground but it is up to the residents of Walla Walla to round up their utility bill in order to achieve this goal.
For the past 20 years some residents of Walla Walla have had the option to round up their monthly utility bills to the nearest dollar. Recently, these funds have gone into upgrades at Pioneer Park, including the aviary and the 119-year-old wedding fountain, according to the city.
The newest project on the list is a playground at Vista Terrace Park, near U.S. Highway 12 on Frasier and Mountain Park drives. Currently the large park has outdated swings, a basketball court, walking trail and a place to play baseball.
The Parks and Recreation Department expects the playground to cost around $60,000 to $70,000. Neighbors living near the park are working with the city to raise money for the playground, said Andy Coleman, the parks and recreation director.
Jason Vicari, a Realtor and resident who lives near the park, said he has two young children who would greatly benefit from the playground.
“I think that they would really enjoy it, we come and he (his son) likes to play catch but the younger one doesn’t so much,” he said.
There are a lot of kids in the neighborhoods around the park, he said.
Vicari said he would round up his utility bill for a playground because he would be using it.
Many community members like Vicari, 1,065 approximately from last year, round up their utility bills to donate to community park projects, said Coleman.
These past four years the utility bill roundup program raised $16,000. This was spent on upgrades to the Wedding Fountain in Pioneer Park, along with the $9,000 donated by the state, he said.
He said he hopes with these funds, the project will be completed in July of this year.
“Staff have removed the wedding fountain in preparation for it to be sandblasted and powder coated. We’re working on replumbing it,” Coleman said. “The water will be recirculated because right now the water is sent to waste, so we only turn it on for events.”
The plan is to have the fountain on more regularly, with recycled water, he said.
To get involved with fundraising or to donate, contact the parks department at 509-527-4527 or select the round up option on the utility bill and choose the amount to give.