Earlier this month, the Union-Bulletin asked readers to share their personal stories telling how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives over the past year.
It was on March 1, 2020, when local and state health authorities announced the first case of COVID-19 in the Walla Walla Valley; 10 days later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
It had already been a tumultuous late winter here when one of the worst floods in local recorded history roared through the entire region.
At the U-B, we reported on the chaos as fast as we could. Now, with hope and recovery appearing on the horizon, it’s time to look backward and tell a tale apart from case numbers, isolation and closures.
So we asked, and you answered.
The next door
Kaitlin Duke was teaching elementary school in Milton-Freewater when COVID-19 sent students and staff out of school buildings around the world. Here’s what she said:
“When I wrote the date on March 13, 2020, I had no idea it would be the last time I’d prepare for my students in a regular classroom. News of a two-week shutdown or an ‘extended spring break’ while things calmed down spread like wildfire.”
Duke and her colleagues were told to be flexible and prepare a learning packet before they headed home that day. “In less than two hours, myself and two amazing para-educators created a six-week-long educational packet with tools, activities and a note to let my students know I’d be thinking of them. We scrubbed their hands, gave them a hug and sent them out the door,” she said. “How was I to know I’d never teach them face-to-face ever again?”
Duke said educators are, by nature, fearlessly adaptable, but the new virus pushed that to the test. She and others were asked to think beyond the traditional bounds of school.
“Although the intense change brought its challenges, I soon fell into the groove of online teaching as well as supporting my own children in their learning. With three children at all ends of the educational spectrum, my days were filled with coffee, Zoom sessions, lesson planning, more coffee, grading, teaching my own children and, you guessed it, more coffee.”
While there was plenty of uncertainty, Duke said she saw glimpses of strength and calm in her kids. Their academic skills continued to climb, as did their confidence. Peer pressure was gone, and happiness improved, she found.
“They needed more of whatever was starting, and somehow I had to be a part of it.”
Duke took some leave from work to try to figure out how to best serve her own children and those she would teach. Her husband is a wild land firefighter and often away from home, meaning he can’t regularly be part of the solution.
She eventually resigned from her school district to step through the door to a new opportunity, she said.
Duke now teaches at an established online academy, a job she feels is tailored for her skill set and her family’s needs.
“Somehow in the midst of all the turmoil, I found a flexible, online, educational environment that allowed me to continue the career I love, in a mode that I’m passionate about, without compromising the needs of my family and life.”
She absolutely misses her teaching peers, but COVID-19, with all its loss and pain, was a pathway to changing perceptions and her career, she said.
Reunited in place
Artist Jeanne McMenemy and her husband, sculptor Wayne Chabre, looked at a world narrowed by COVID-19 and decided to enlarge their household one again.
“Our 43-year-old son, Ara, who has developmental disabilities, had been living in congregate care for 18 years,” McMenemy said.
“He was 24 when he moved out of our house and going through a difficult, delayed puberty, with many behavioral challenges.”
They needed the help of an agency to care for Ara McMenemy-Chabre then, but because McMenemy and Chabre are self-employed, they stayed deeply involved in his life, attending care meetings and taking their son on family excursions.
Ten years ago, they bought a house where their only child could live with a housemate and agency support. They spent regular time there as gardeners and, well, parents, McMenemy said.
“When Ara needed a second open-heart surgery in the summer of 2019, we brought him home for about a month to care for him during his recovery, but it took the frightening reality of the COVID-19 pandemic to make us realize we needed to bring Ara home for good.”
The structure of the long-term care system means shift workers coming and going day and night, a potentially dangerous environment in which to leave a medically and cognitively vulnerable person, she said.
But how would this work? McMenemy-Chabre saw himself as an independent adult, while his folks hadn’t had to organize their daily lives around parenting for many years.
A year later, the arrangement — which includes a small guest abode near the main house — has revealed itself to be a blessing.
Her son has grown up a lot, McMenemy noted, and many of his behavior issues have either resolved or are no longer as troublesome.
“Ara is so happy to be with us again. He expresses this every day. He has a huge appetite for hugs. Both Wayne and I feel that we’ve gotten to know Ara much better during this year, and we really appreciate the sweet and caring person he is. This side of him has always been there, but was submerged by hormonal injustice for a while,” she said.
The couple knows aging will one day change the dynamic again, but they will hold on to this unexpected moment for as long as they can, McMenemy said.
Missing human touch
Just days ago, Abra Bennett received her first human hug after a year and three weeks.
That act ended a time devoid of communal intimacy: breathing someone else’s air, sharing sighs, gasps or a torrent of words spoken to an in-person listener, Bennett said.
“For most of the year, I didn’t talk to myself, didn’t have background music; I just found myself going ever deeper into the silence. I eventually found a very deep, still place inside myself and stayed there most of the time.”
Bennett, a writer, left her house only to get curbside delivery of groceries, she said.
Becoming fully vaccinated has unlocked the world again. In the course of a recent week, Bennett went to the dentist and the post office, got a haircut and bought food in person.
There’s been more. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated folks could safely gather sans masks indoors, she and a couple of close friends did just that, “to our great but timid joy,” Bennett said.
“Cocktails out on the patio, just as we had done all year, when we only got together outdoors. I purposely made an appetizer platter of all finger foods, so that we would reach into the same plate and share the food, because we could.”
Already a bit giddy with freedom, the trio ventured into the house for dinner and wine. It felt dreamlike and unreal, the friends agreed, and the evening ended with music, cake and hugs.
To learn she could survive a pandemic year has been a gift for the near future that requires adjustments, Bennett said.
“Each new step has been a challenge, and many more await me.”
New growth, gratitude
In 2019, farmer and business owner Jennifer Kleffner’s patterns were set.
“Grow and make. Go to farmers market every Saturday from early May to the end of October — 26 straight Saturdays — then indoor and holiday markets until mid December. Fill a smattering of online shipping orders,” she detailed.
In 2020, after nine years of participation in Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, Kleffner knew her products wouldn’t be a good fit when the event finally reopened. Her soaps are meant to be sniffed, jams taste-tested and her produce examined. None of those were possible in a pandemic summer, so Kleffner revamped her online store for pickup and delivery orders.
She sold spring seedlings from her farm pickup and worked with other area farmers to expand wholesale sales. Kleffner fine tuned her custom spice blends and increased wholesale jam orders; that inventory went up 46%, she said.
The produce from Miles Away Farm sold down to the last scraps last summer.
“Soap sales were down, a lot, but it turns out I’m OK with that,” she said.
“I’m happy to feed people first, and get them clean second.”
Kleffner and her husband, Michael Erickson, ate out less, baked bread, gained some weight and listened to the entire Harry Potter book series this past year.
Mostly, Kleffner noted, “we lean into each other with gratitude.”
Subtractions and additions
Jim Peitersen hangs onto two words when looking back at the past year — loss and resiliency.
The toll of COVID-19 on Americans alone is staggering in loss of life, jobs, homes and businesses, he said.
As an educator at Walla Walla Community College, Peiteren saw students and teachers forced into online learning and the severing of personal connection with an absence of social interaction, he said.
His family faced changes along with everyone else. Jill Peitersen, declared an essential worker, continued to help keep the Walla Walla County criminal justice system functioning. But Jim Peitersen lost the part of his job he most loves, interacting with his students in person.
Their daughter, Jena, lost the traditional last half of her senior year in high school and all the memories that brings, Jim Peitersen added.
But there are gains.
“We have been far luckier than many. Even with all this loss, I still think of resiliency because I have seen it. My colleagues did an amazing job in transitioning to online learning so quickly and will transition back to classroom and shop teaching because we are eager to get students back in our classrooms,” he said.
“Our family will come out of this pandemic stronger than before. This country will pull together to exit this pandemic and move to a better place.”
New home for all
The coronavirus didn’t keep Chad and Sarah Bro home, so to speak.
The couple, both Army veterans and retired from military careers, had become familiar with the Washington wine culture and loved visiting Walla Walla Valley. Upon retirement, Chad Bro completed degrees in culinary arts and hospitality management, then worked in the industry.
Learning that Walla Walla Community College has a training program in energy systems technology — another area of interest — led the Bros to move here permanently last July.
It took three masked cross-country trips from the East Coast to here to make it happen. There were cats to bring along, a piano to ship and wine to pack up. Health rules and compliance with those varied by state, and the chain hotels the Bros stayed in took pains to assure guests that sanitation protocols were followed, Sarah Bro said.
Once done, however, the future looked set.
Back in rural Illinois, though, her newly widowed mom was withering in her independent living facility. Safety restrictions kept Lu Bro stuck in her apartment except for brief grocery and pharmacy runs or visits to the doctor. “We said, ‘Come live with us!,’” Sarah Bro recalled.
Lu Bro, 87, had to take on the task of packing up alone, as no one was allowed to enter her apartment. She swiped empty boxes from the main kitchen throwaways and gradually packed everything she could.
Then Sarah Bro took one more trip.
“Three weeks after our arrival in late July, I was on a flight to Chicago, my first since the pandemic hit. No one was allowed to sit in a middle seat. There were only 35 people on the 737, each of us with our own row, unless you were with a family group,” she said.
Arriving on the return trip at Walla Walla Regional Airport with her daughter, Lu Bro figuratively kissed the ground in a mixed reaction of grief and joy.
The family of three is happy to be together. There have been transitional learning curves, of course, not unlike what Chad and Sarah Bro witnessed as they traversed the United States.
Then, there was clearly a spirit of the U.S. Marine Corps adage of “improvise, adapt, and overcome” across the entire nation, Sarah Bro said. “We saw it three times over.”
Recording past, present history
At Washington Odd Fellows Home, author and former U.S. State Department citizen ambassador Shirley Ruble chronicled the pandemic by interviewing staff and residents from March to November, publishing the results in the facility’s newsletter.
Story topics included surviving room isolation, a comparison of the 1918 influenza pandemic to the COVID-19 situation, Odd Fellows’ employee heroes and the salvation of gardening during lock down.
Perhaps the best chapter of the Odd Fellows pandemic story came on January 25, when residents were able to get a first dose of vaccine against the disease at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
By the end of February, all those at Odd Fellows who chose to be were fully vaccinated, Ruble said.
Zooming into laughter
When Mary Ann Duffy heard about a health practice called “laughter yoga,” she thought back to undergoing treatment for breast cancer at Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center a few years earlier.
“I really did not know anything about it except that I had read the practice created endorphins and lowered cortisol levels,” Duffy said.
“I thought I could use this practice as a way to give back to the cancer center.”
Laughter yoga, she explained, was the creation of Dr. Madan Kataria, a medical doctor, and his wife Madhuri, a yoga instructor. After studying laughter therapy, Kartaria started a laughter group in a park in Mumbai in 1995.
Eventually the intentional laughter exercises were combined with low-belly abdominal, or yoga, breathing.
The practice is based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides similar physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter. Typically participants gather in groups at parks, Duffy said, where everyone can make eye contact and playfully interact.
She loved the concept. After taking training in laughter yoga, Duffy began offering it as a service for cancer patients and was just ready to start a group in the park when the pandemic hit.
“It was before shutdowns or any restrictions, but I thought, ‘This practice involves long exhales. Responsibly, I cannot do this,’” she said.
Enter Zoom, an encouraging friend and word of mouth. Duffy found herself offering a spring equinox session in 2020.
The endeavor has blossomed into tremendous delight, she said, providing a free weekly dose of stress relief and joy.
‘We’re all on Zoom, but there is this connection with each other just through laughing. Some of them I’ve never met, some are from the East Coast, and I have two European participants.”
Duffy expects to move the session out of the virtual yoga studio and into a public park as soon as it’s safe to do so, she said.