“Good morning,” Tim Sullivan called out to a woman passing by, making sure to include the name she introduced herself by when they met.
“I try to learn everyone’s name and I won’t let them get past me without greeting them. That way they’re less likely to bark at me,” he said with a laugh that comes easily to the 53 year-old man.
Sullivan is newly hired as the first executive director for the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless.
That’s the nonprofit organization founded in 2015 to get unhoused people sheltered and their basic needs met, then transitioned into stable housing and self-reliance.
Since then the Alliance has grown and matured to become a force in homeless activism and action in Walla Walla. It helps people through a variety of programs including Exit Homelessness, which steers participants in the process of getting legal identification, filling out benefit forms, finding health care, accessing education and completing housing and job applications.
The Alliance offers weekly portable shower service and a mailbox project that gives people living in homelessness a physical address, an important component in job searches.
And there is the most visible Alliance project, the Sleep Center — a collaboration with the city of Walla Walla launched in 2017 that provides sleeping huts with locking doors, set up within a fenced city property.
Up to 42 people can spend the night protected from weather in a space patrolled by a security officer, and lock up their belongings during the day.
And while the community is living through the COVID-19 pandemic, sleep center users are able to stay at the site all day, rather than observe the nonpandemic regulations that require users to vacate by 9 a.m. until evening.
Volunteers crucial
With the exception of Exit Homelessness which now has one paid peer support specialist, all Alliance operations have been managed by a group of committed volunteers, some of whom have been with the organization since the beginning, said Craig Volwiler, president of Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless.
Getting a paid leader represents a solid step forward for the organization, said Chuck Hindman, one of the Alliance’s founders and past president.
Hindman and Volwiler agree Sullivan brings a full menu of professional and valuable experiences to the organization’s table.
Sullivan, who currently lives in Tri-Cities, spent 30 years working in education. He taught middle and high school students, and was a principal and vice principal in schools from Western Washington to inner-city Los Angeles, where students came from highly impoverished families and daily trauma, Volwiler said.
Sullivan also taught adult basic education at McNeil Island Special Commitment Center, a confinement facility for Washington state’s sexually violent predators.
In 2013 Sullivan returned to his hometown of Pasco to become the director of employee services for the Pasco School District, and later served as interim director of the Tri-Cities Food Bank.
His career trajectory has always been aimed at working with underserved and struggling people, Sullivan said.
“Being able to give back to the less fortunate has been on my heart for many years.”
Seeing Walla Walla’s approach to working with people living in homelessness called to him, Sullivan said.
“I come from Tri-Cities, a big area with lots of resources and we still have a homelessness issue. Seeing this little town down the road, and they have this, speaks to my heart,” he said.
It also seems to trigger Sullivan’s energy, evidenced on a recent visit to his office at the sleep center off Rees Avenue.
Looking forward
Just a few days into the job at that point, he had already explored the roots of his new employer.
“I’m a history major by background,” Sullivan explained. “I always ask for the history of an organization so as to honor the ground that was laid.”
Coming to Walla Walla as a kid on school field trips to places like Whitman Mission and Fort Walla Walla Museum has given Sullivan a sense of familiarity with the community, he said.
That’s helpful in understanding the work ahead, Sullivan added.
The first puzzle to solve is why, during a pandemic and closure of many social services offices, case managers are not coming to the sleep center to meet with their clients.
With such a site, agencies don’t have to rely on street outreach to connect with those needing help, Sullivan said, yet he is not seeing state social service workers show up.
“One hundred percent of my guests — I call them ‘guests’ rather than clients — have a diagnosis, meaning they have a case manager, meaning they have services,” he said.
“So where are those providers? Why aren’t they here? Folks have their individual hut, they can meet in front of that in a place where they don’t feel ostracized.”
Those who use mental health and other services benefit most from face-to-face conversations. And with the center currently open all day, there is no reason they can’t have that, Sullivan said, his hands spreading in a gesture of “Why not?”
Without regular services, some people get “spun up,” making it harder for them to obey the rules of the Sleep Center and sometimes that means they can’t be there, Sullivan said, meaning they are more apt to be out in the community while feeling disconnected.
The director is also excited about the possibility of adding office and other space to the site, via an adjacent lot also owned by the city. The opportunity to add another kind of modular building, similar to the two former school portables being used by the Alliance now, would offer case managers and their clients some privacy for sensitive conversations, Sullivan said.
He also wants to make sure the site — currently set on a bed of clean rock — is accessible to folks who use mobility devices. Plans call for some solid surfaces and a “green” area, something Sullivan said he will always advocate for.
The place could also benefit from shade. Even without a pandemic schedule, there are times a portable shade canopy could encourage people to gather, rather than self-isolate, he said.
Sullivan is seeking a path to getting iPads and laptops for his guests to use while at the center.
“We can teach them technology as part of job skills and a way to search for permanent housing,” he said.
Sullivan’s appointment bodes well for the city of Walla Walla, said Byron Olson, deputy city manager.
The city’s relationship with the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless is working well; adding someone with Sullivan’s experience, warm nature and perspective can help the Sleep Center move past some of the challenges, Olson said.
That hopefully includes getting a fresh crop of volunteers to supplement those who have kept the alliance “running at full speed” for several years, he said.
“I’m not sure how they do it.”
While neither the city or the nonprofit is solving the problem of homelessness, the collaboration is doing a decent job of managing it, Olson said.
That’s been a big help to downtown merchants and others who depend on tourism for revenue.
Not having people seek shelter in doorways lends to a higher perception of safety for those who come here to vacation, he said.
When the Alliance was able to add wrap-around social and employment services, thanks to a state grant, that brought marked improvements to people’s lives, as did the agency’s relationship with Blue Mountain Action Council for housing, Olson said.
No matter where the money comes from or which agency disperses it, the best outcomes always circle back to the human connections, he added.
“Many of these folks have outstanding issues with (trauma) and other mental health issues. Getting them to trust somebody to give them help is the first step.”
In Walla Walla, that often happens at the Sleep Center through unrelenting determination from volunteers. Now Sullivan has his chance to build on the ground that’s been laid, Olson said.
He’s ready to fully use the opportunity he’s been handed, Sullivan said last week.
“Truly, I’m in amazement that this exists,” he said, sweeping a hand in a circle in the middle of the Sleep Center.
“I’m just a new set of eyes.”