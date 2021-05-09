Mother’s Day marks a long-awaited moment for people incarcerated at Washington State Penitentiary. Sunday, May 9 is the first time in-person visits with family and loved ones will be allowed at Washington state prisons since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.
Leaders in the Department of Corrections and prisoner advocates both acknowledged it was a long row to hoe in order to get back to this point, but the advocates, including mothers of men at the Walla Walla prison, are wondering why it took so long and why restrictions are still so tight.
“The pandemic has been hard on many people, including family members — spouses, parents and children — of our incarcerated individuals who have not been able to visit in person for over a year,” said DOC Deputy Secretary Julie Martin in a release.
“We’re eager to reopen visitation safely to protect visitors, incarcerated individuals and staff, especially on Mother’s Day.”
It’s an example of a delicate balancing act where DOC officials must mitigate the risk of more COVID-19 outbreaks, which plagued some DOC prisons last year, and the rights of the prisoners and their families and loved ones.
A total of 986 people, both employees and prisoners, have been infected with COVID-19 at the penitentiary. Most have recovered, with one active case reported as of Friday, May 7. Two people died in connection to the disease, according to DOC.
About 39% of the state’s prison population has tested positive for the disease, putting Washington state in the middle of the pack compared to all 50 states. Far in front is Michigan at 74% and Georgia is last with less than 6% of its population testing positive since the pandemic began.
Officials at the Walla Walla prison said it has taken months upon months of meetings with all parties involved, including family advocates, vendors at the facility and the state Department of Health.
“As COVID-19 protocols and procedures have evolved, we have finally reached a place where we can safely offer in person visiting again,” said penitentiary spokesperson Rochelle “Shell” Stephens.
Stephens said they hope the extensive meetings have produced “a safe and humane visiting environment that aligns with the COVID-19 protocols currently in place at the facility.”
Holding on for more
Since March 13, 2020, most people were barred from visiting the Walla Walla prison, save for attorneys, according to the DOC website. People who paid a fee for an extended visit were reimbursed and certain fees were waived for the department’s JPay system, which allows for texting and video chats with inmates for a price.
Now, under the department’s updated Safe Start Corrections plan, approved visitors over the age of 16 may schedule a one-hour visit for once a month.
Plexiglass dividers are in place, hand sanitizer is available, and social distancing is required. The stations will be wiped down regularly.
All of that may seem like a cut and paste job from all things COVID-19-related in 2020, but one mother wondered if it’s all worth it.
“The inability of me visiting my son has taken a huge toll on us as a family,” said Anna Ivanov, 45, of Bothell. “When I go outside and see people mingling with each other at restaurants, it pains me because we are not offered the same opportunity.”
Ivanov said the idea of driving more than four hours for such a brief visit, without any ability to touch or hold her son, was agonizing.
In a release from DOC, spokesperson Jacque Coe said the one-hour visits were necessary for equitable visiting rights for all of the men at the facility.
Ivanov also worried the prison not making vaccines mandatory for everyone at the facility, including employees.
Officials said they ”strongly” recommend immunization and the goal is “100% vaccine coverage among employees and incarcerated individuals.”
Ivanov said her son told her of unmasked staff checking his cell, and that there’s no way to know who is vaccinated.
“But yet I am fully vaccinated and unable to see him in a meaningful way,” Ivanov said.
Another mother, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she also would have a hard time driving more than four hours only to come so close to her son.
“If we lived in town or closer we would definitely visit,” the woman said. “DOC has made no provisions to allow families that have to travel a (long) distance a longer visit. Early on, it was suggested DOC consider allowing people that travel a distance to bank their monthly hour, so to speak, so they could have a longer visit every other month or perhaps once each quarter.
“There has been no flexibility built into the rollout of no-contact visits.”
Walla Walla advocate Loretta Pedersen, whose husband is housed at the penitentiary, said the visitation issue has been mounting as a greater and greater concern as the pandemic has plodded onward.
“In the name of short-run COVID-19 protections, a lot of long-term good has been destroyed,” Pedersen said.
Her relationship with her husband has remained close, but she’s worried that damage has been done to other families and marriages as mental health problems related to lack of visitation become a reality, Pedersen said.
Pedersen, who is on family council boards for DOC, said “multidisciplinary” experts are needed to weigh in on these guidelines, rather than giving “excessive deference to its infectious nurses.”
In her opinion, the family councils were not heeded in decision making.
“The stubborn arrogance of this agency in regard to its role as a public servant gets rather old,” she said.
Screen time
For some, a journey to the prison is out of the question and reliance on the JPay videos will remain necessary.
But for others, Sunday will mark a long-awaited moment.
Sgt. Robert “Rocky” Beal is a 20-year veteran of DOC. He said the department’s overhaul of visiting requirements has been something to behold.
“DOC has really reinvented the wheel when it comes to how visiting is operated,” Beal said. “We are committed to run a safe and humane prison — part of that is uniting families through visitation.”
Beal and some of his staff will be there as some mothers see their sons face-to-face for the first time in more than a year.
And while there may be a protective screen between them, on the other side of that screen won’t be the computers chips and processors of a device that’s beaming the signal from miles away, but rather it will be a real mother and a real son.