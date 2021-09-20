Roads in Walla Walla County are going to see a lot of maintenance in the next few years.
Six funded projects are scheduled for 2022, according to the county’s 6-year Transportation Improvement Program, which was approved by the Board of County Commissioners in August.
These projects slated for next year include maintenance and improvements on Mill Creek Road, Peppers Bridge Road, Wallula Avenue, the Arch Bridge on Lamar Road, Abbott Road and Byrnes Road. Another six funded projects are scheduled through to 2026.
The 6-year plan is revisited annually, with new projects added to the list or bumped up in priority when they arise or when an outside funding source such as state grants is secured. The county also puts together more detailed one-year plans, which clarifies the county Public Works Department’s operating budget, staffing and descriptions of projects for the upcoming year.
The 6-year TIP includes nearly 110 projects which will collectively cost more than $117 million.
“It goes to show that we have a great need to do projects here,” Garcia said in an August interview.
A majority of the projects on the six-year plan are realignments of existing roads, many of which are winding and have steep curves, Garcia said in an interview.
“We have 90-degree curves that were okay for a horse-drawn carriage, but now we’re trying to get rid of those,” Garcia said.
Most of the projects included in the six-year plan are unfunded, meaning that the county is still attempting to find outside funding sources to supplement county funds. For instance, for funded projects from 2022 to 2026, the county is expected to pay around $6.3 million, while outside sources are expected to pitch in nearly $24 million. But for the remaining $87 million worth of projects, outside funding still needs to be secured.
Maintenance and improvement projects can be very expensive in aggregate, and projects often get prioritized by the likelihood that they will be competitive for state or federal grants, Garcia said. Projects are also ranked by safety concerns, traffic levels, and a number of other factors.
“We often get asked, ‘why are you doing that road as opposed to my road?’” Garcia said in an interview. “We do have a plan in place so we can make sure we are choosing the best project, based on need, safety, maintenance, level of traffic and other legal requirements.”
The county can also amend the six-year plan when necessary, Garcia noted.
“A lot of times, you have one-offs and exceptions, maybe there’s flooding or projects that sort of pop out that we hadn’t anticipated,” Garcia said. “Also, if all of a sudden there’s funding? Then we can do an amendment to it.”
