As temperatures soar in the Walla Walla Valley and the surrounding areas, we've compiled a list of resources for navigating this week's heat wave:
Walla Walla
Cooling centers
- Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Bottled water and meals are available.
- The Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., open daily. Water is available and service animals are allowed.
- Blue Mountain Action Council, 8 E. Cherry St., 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bottled water is available.
Other cool locations
- Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
- List of homeless resources available here.
Swimming/water fun
- Veterans Memorial Pool, 505 E. Rees Ave., 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the weekend.
- YMCA, 340 S. Park St., 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The YMCA has a swimming pool, and is closed on Sundays.
- Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St., has a free splash pad.
Power
Those with questions about their Pacific Power bill should call 1-888-221-7070. To report power outages, people can also text OUT to 722797 or call 1-877-508-5088.
Milton-Freewater
Cooling centers
- Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church will remain open as a cooling center until Friday, July 2. There is food and a shower available, along with beverages like water and lemonade.
Other cool locations
- Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 SW 8 Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Swimming/water fun
- Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, located in Yantis Park, 200 De Haven St., 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, the Aquatic Center is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Freewater Park, 17 NE 8 Ave., open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., has a free splash pad.
Dayton
Cooling centers
- Dayton Memorial Library, 11 S. 3 St., open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is open as a cooling center Wednesday, June 30, although visitors can still go to the library during normal business hours.
Waitsburg
Cooling centers
- Waitsburg Christian Church, open today until 7 p.m. as a cooling center. It is currently unknown whether it will remain open for the duration of the week.