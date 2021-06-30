Cool Sprinkler Duo
In the day’s last sunlight, two people find some relief from the heat walking through the sprinklers on the sports fields behind Walla Walla Valley Academy, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Temperatures reached triple digits in Walla Walla this week, with summer still weeks away.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

As temperatures soar in the Walla Walla Valley and the surrounding areas, we've compiled a list of resources for navigating this week's heat wave:

Walla Walla

Cooling centers

  • Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Bottled water and meals are available.
  • The Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., open daily. Water is available and service animals are allowed.
  • Blue Mountain Action Council, 8 E. Cherry St., 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bottled water is available.

Other cool locations

  • Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
  • List of homeless resources available here.

Swimming/water fun

  • Veterans Memorial Pool, 505 E. Rees Ave., 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the weekend.
  • YMCA, 340 S. Park St., 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The YMCA has a swimming pool, and is closed on Sundays.
  • Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St., has a free splash pad.

Power

Those with questions about their Pacific Power bill should call 1-888-221-7070. To report power outages, people can also text OUT to 722797 or call 1-877-508-5088.

Milton-Freewater

Cooling centers

  • Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church will remain open as a cooling center until Friday, July 2. There is food and a shower available, along with beverages like water and lemonade.

Other cool locations

  • Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 SW 8 Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Swimming/water fun

  • Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, located in Yantis Park, 200 De Haven St., 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, the Aquatic Center is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Freewater Park, 17 NE 8 Ave., open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., has a free splash pad.

Dayton

Cooling centers

  • Dayton Memorial Library, 11 S. 3 St., open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is open as a cooling center Wednesday, June 30, although visitors can still go to the library during normal business hours.

Waitsburg

Cooling centers

  • Waitsburg Christian Church, open today until 7 p.m. as a cooling center. It is currently unknown whether it will remain open for the duration of the week.

