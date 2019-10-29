MILTON-FREEWATER — It’s not all burning fire and bubbling cauldron in the Season of the Witch.
During an afternoon before Halloween for the last eight years, a coven has gathered for a witches tea tradition.
On Sunday, with a bright sun and a brisk breeze, about 30 women gathered at Dragon’s Gate Brewery where they celebrate the “magik” of friendship.
Clad in black dresses, robes, capes and corsets, they celebrated the holiday in witchy wardrobes.
“Women must be dressed in their witchiest attire, and no civilian-dressed looky-loos are allowed to enter and gawk,” said founder Catie McIntyre Walker.
“You need to have more than just a witch hat on — it’s the full attire. We have traditional witches, the scary, the glam and character witches like Glinda the Good Witch and Maleficent.”
Sunday’s witches wore hats adorned with feathers and veils, some with brims wide enough to clear a pathway. There was a leopard witch hat, a top hat, a pointed hat wrapped in gem-adorned ribbon and yet another accented with a skull fascinator.
The event started first in 2007 and ran about two years before being revived for good in 2012.
For McIntyre Walker, it was a way to bring back the themed Halloween celebrations she hosted as a married person. She went about 10 years with no Halloween parties before coming across an article on a witch’s tea party in 2007.
“The idea was a group of women gathering for the traditional afternoon high tea but dressed as witches,” she explained. “That year, I invited a dozen friends and family members to my home, and we had our first Witches Tea.”
From that event originated a witches walk downtown with participants clad as witches and marching their way to tasting rooms.
When the tea event returned in 2012, the guest list had grown to more than 40 people. Thus, it began moving to various locations, including one year at the Gesa Power House Theatre. It also took on a board of directors to help orchestrate.
McIntyre Walker said the event couldn’t go on without the “Ministry of Magik” board of directors including Amy Allred, Michelle Conner, Sharyl Dill, Doreane Baracosa Lujan, and Jeanine Gordon. Additionally, Jennifer Gregory, co-owner of Dragon’s Gate Brewery, serves as board member and co-host.
The farmhouse production facility transforms both for an annual club member party at the business and for the Witches Tea.
Lighted broomsticks lined the entryway as a semi-circle of faceless witch figures surrounded a skeleton emerging from the ground on the lawn Sunday.
Inside the brewery, decor grows increasingly more outrageous each year.
Walls in the space are blanketed to resemble stone walls, where gargoyles and skeletons perch. A Jack Skellington figure appears to be climbing out of a tank. Nearby a skeleton dog appears to be howling at the light fixtures.
The decor is anchored by a large horse skeleton. Around the room, looming figures include a skeleton-filled coffin and spooky animated spirits.
Front and center and flanked by two long tables on either side, the board of witches sits. Tables are dressed in black cloths, and the potluck feast captures savory bites and sweet treats.
A projector atop a barrel plays a loop of photographs of teas and merriment of the past, set to eerie music.
An elaborate Champagne bar provides a little alchemy in a flute with fresh fruit and juice-filled graduated cylinders offered for mixing. To score an invitation — usually through a friend on the inside — attendees must be 21 or older.
The event draws a mix of witches — some reclaiming the name in the power of feminism, some embracing their Halloween spirit, some practicing Wiccans — in the name of fun.
Oona McGuiness makes the trek from Rosalia each year to commiserate with friends around “all the wonderful food and potions.”
The witches tea was the third event she’s attended. A fairy tea last spring was another.
Taking a cheeky approach in her attire this year — a look she described as a casual one for her — her T-shirt offered a play on “Mean Girls” with the saying: “You can’t witch with us.” On the back of her camo jacket was: “We are the daughters of the witches you could not burn.”
The nearly three-hour drive from Rosalia is worth it, she said, for the company of fellow witchy women. Others come from Tri-Cities and the greater Walla Walla Valley.
A silent auction at the event helps raise funds among the group to pay for the parties. Guests introduce themselves every time and identify their witchy backgrounds. In the end, they leave with full stomachs and the power of friendship.
It’s “three hours on an afternoon for women to dress up, eat and drink, dance and laugh with other like-minded women,” McIntyre Walker said.