BURBANK — An 83-year-old Walla Walla woman was injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck 15 miles east of Burbank, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.
George Carpenter, 86, of Walla Walla, was driving east on state Route 124 in a 2014 Ford Edge with passenger Virginia Carpenter, 83, of Walla Walla. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., George reportedly attempted to pass an eastbound 2018 Western Star Truck 5700XE driven by Miguel Ruelas Valdovinos, 34, of Pasco.
According to law enforcement, George Carpenter improperly changed lanes, and his vehicle collided with the truck driven by Ruelas Valdovinos.
Virginia Carpenter was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco for treatment. The Ford Edge was totaled, while the semi-truck was towed from the scene with some damage.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been involved, according to WSP.
