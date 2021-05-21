Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is back on tap this July, but not in quite the way fans might be expecting.
Event organizers said headlining artists, country music superstar Eric Church and rapper Macklemore were originally slated to headline the festival in 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all public events in Oregon, the lineup went on the 2021 calendar.
Those performers now have to be pushed forward to 2022, but festival officials will announce on Friday, May 28, a new line-up of artists for this year’s event.
While Gov. Kate Brown has said the state will fully reopen June 30, Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said Brown has thus far not qualified her statement or made it official.
That means outdoor entertainment venues, like Pendleton Round-Up’s rodeo grounds where the Whisky Music Fest takes place, are still held to an attendance cap, physical distancing and other requirements for now.
The demand for tickets for performers such as Church and Macklemore would be incompatible with those mandates and would not likely pencil out financially for the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest organization, Fiumara said.
The governor's timing leaves summer event organizers at a “Go, no go,” point, he said.
“They had to move forward.”
Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will able to admit 12,000 attendees to Round-Up grounds on July 10, festival co-founder Andy McAnally said in an email.
All tickets and camping previously purchased through the festival’s ticketing website and box office for the 2021 event will be honored for the 2022 concert, with no action required by ticket holders.
Those unable to attend the event in 2022 can request a full refund and will be given priority access to purchase tickets for the new 2021 line-up, beginning June 3. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public June 4.
The concert and associated events will follow all recommended health and safety guidelines, McAnally said.
Fiumara praised festival organizers for working hard to reach twin goalposts.
“They have been talking with us, they are doing everything they can to one, hold a safe event, and two, make sure an event can happen.”
For more information, go to pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.