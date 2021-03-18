The massive 9.1-magnitude undersea megathrust earthquake off Japan at 2:46 p.m. March 11, 2011, is etched in the memories of those who survived. The horror that shook the earth for a mind-boggling six minutes reverberates to this day.
Described as the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan, it is reportedly the fourth most powerful temblor in the world since modern record-keeping began in 1900.
It occurred in the northwestern Pacific Ocean at a depth of 20 miles, its epicenter 45 miles east of Oshika Peninsula of Tōhoku, Japan, about 232 miles northeast of Tokyo.
The damage from the main event, its fore- and aftershocks and resulting tsunami was horrific. The waves may have reached 133 feet in height in Miyako, Tōhoku Iwate Prefecture. In the Sendai area, the waves traveled at 435 mph and up to six miles inland.
The tsunami killed more than 15,000 people as it swept the Japanese mainland, according to the Japanese National Police Agency. A 2015 report indicated 228,863 people still lived away from their homes in temporary housing or permanent relocation.
Hundreds of thousands of residents were affected by the tsunami-caused nuclear accidents, including level 7 meltdowns at three reactors in the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant complex, which sits on the shoreline.