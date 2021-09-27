Estimates of the Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew by less than 150 acres last week, while containment jumped significantly to 61% Friday, Sept. 24, the first increase in weeks. As of Friday, the fire had burned 43,735 acres.
Cooler weather and some precipitation earlier in the week contributed to minimal fire growth, and personnel continue to be released from the incident to be reassigned to higher priority fires. As of Friday, only 64 personnel remained at the Green Ridge Fire, down from hundreds at the fire’s peak.
Additional containment lines were secured along the fire’s southwestern front, along Forest Service Road 4608 as well as a stretch between Misery Junction and Diamond Peak near Mt. Misery. The remaining uncontained fire line is primarily located along the fire’s southeastern perimeter, which is in largely inaccessible wilderness, according to fire officials.
While additional rain later in the week is expected to help fire suppression efforts, its unclear how much longer the 12-week-old fire will continue to burn.
“I don’t have any sort of crystal ball,” said Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest. “Crews are continuing to patrol and do mop up and monitoring for additional smoke, and doing suppression repair in those areas with containment line.”
Some of that repair work will entail creating water bars, or channels where rainwater can collect and run off to minimize soil erosion, which can be significantly worsened by the damage caused by a forest fire. Crews are also working to masticate, or shred, vegetation to improve roadways that have been used for containment lines, and additional equipment is being hauled off the scene to be rerouted to other needs.
As fire danger has lessened, firefighters have removed protective fire-resistant material that had been wrapped around the Oregon Butte Lookout and other structures in the area. The fire-resistant material helped the structured weather the heat of the passing fire, which moved past Oregon Butte on Aug. 12. Crews, assisted by aircraft, were successful in preventing damage to the lookout tower or the communications site located there, according to fire officials.
Evacuation levels were lifted in Asotin and Garfield counties effective Sept. 22. The Northeast Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team will transfer command of the Green Ridge Fire back to the Pomeroy Ranger District on Sunday, Sept. 26.
