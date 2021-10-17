It wasn’t clear that there would be a Walla Walla Guitar Festival this year.
In March, when hundreds of music-seekers would typically cram into the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center ballroom for the festival, COVID-19 event restrictions were still in full swing. Organizers hadn’t gotten the same level of financial support that they had in previous years.
A tentative October date was given for what was supposed to be the 10th anniversary of the annual musical festival, but it was unclear whether it would come to pass.
But then, in May, good news: Robin Barrett, leader of local band Coyote Kings and the founder of the guitar festival, learned that COVID-19 relief money was available through the state for event organizers. So, on Friday, Oct. 15, the Walla Walla Guitar Festival opened to the public.
It was a smaller gathering than previously hoped. Due to space restrictions in the largest downtown indoor venue — the Marcus Whitman — ticket sales had to be kept to no more than 300. And rather than a three-day weekend event as in prior years, the 2021 festival rocked out on Friday and Saturday instead.
It is not entirely clear what the fate of the next guitar festival will be, said Barrett, or whether he will be able to get back some of the public funds that used to help support the event. But for at least a couple of days this weekend, in celebration of 10 years of friends and community members coming together to put on a show, Barrett said he was pleased with the festivities.
“It’s much bigger than this normally, but everybody’s still having a great time,” Barrett said in an interview. “And the quality of the music is incredibly good. We’re having a blast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.