Fiction
“A Pure Heart,” by Rajia Hassib
Hassib’s impressive second novel (after “In the Language of Miracles”) is a depiction of sisters Rose and Gameela, their shared heritage, and the country that ultimately divides them.
Six years after Rose relocates from her native Egypt to New York, she receives news 28-year-old Gameela has been killed. Though her parents think Gameela’s death is accidental, Rose believes there must be a connection between it and Saaber, the young suicide bomber Rose’s husband Mark had written about in the New York Times. Back in New York after the funeral, Rose tries to focus on her postdoctoral fellowship at the Met, yet she is immersed in Egypt’s art and culture as she works on an exhibit featuring ancient Egyptian relics.
Rose investigates Gameela’s life, trying to piece together the chain of events leading up to her death. In grief, she reflects on how the sisters felt a chasm develop between them, starting with Gameela’s desire to wear a headscarf, which surprised her liberal family. Also, Gameela initially doesn’t approve of Mark, though he converts to Islam to marry Rose. Gameela becomes involved in politics after the beginning of the Arab Spring, while all Rose can do is watch from afar. Finally, Rose discovers secrets her sister kept until her death.
Hassib seamlessly transports the reader from one culture to another, eloquently showcasing the triumphs, heartaches, and beliefs shared by the protagonists.
— Publishers Weekly
“Things You Save in a Fire,” by Katherine Center
Saving lives is not just a job for Austin firefighter Cassie Hanwell; it’s core to who she is. But can she rescue herself from the emotional fortress she’s built and forgive those who have hurt her?
A decade ago, Cassie’s 16th birthday was a one-two punch of heartbreak. First, her mother abandoned her family. Hours later, a high school crush violated her trust. Deciding love is for the weak, Cassie replaced vulnerability with muscle mass and forged a career in emergency rescue.
Ten years later, as the young firefighter is at the top of her game, Cassie comes face to face with the high schoolboy who wreaked havoc on her life. In the first of many surprises in this tale of ever ratcheting stakes, Cassie loses her cool and sets off a series of events that land her at an old-school firehouse near Boston where she is the first woman to serve. Not only does Cassie face an unwelcoming crew, she begrudgingly moves in with her estranged mother, who is dealing with serious health issues and desperately wants to reconnect. Expertly crafting this page-turner, Center (“How to Walk Away,” 2018, etc.) creates a character you can’t help rooting for while constantly adding new tension to the story.
Cassie learns that her job is on the line as the city budget has tightened. Perhaps the worst blow, though, is that she must compete with Owen “The Rookie” Callaghan, her only true friend, for a spot on the crew. Most vexing to the hardhearted Cassie is that The Rookie is nothing short of dreamy, with an easy smile and a washboard stomach. She promised herself long ago that she would never open her heart to romance — or forgive her mother. She’s in for the fight of her life.
Center gives readers a sharp and witty exploration of love and forgiveness that is at once insightful, entertaining, and thoroughly addictive.
— Kirkus Reviews
Nonfiction
“My Parents: An Introduction / This Does Not Belong to You,” by Aleksandar Hemon
MacArthur fellow Hemon (“The Lazarus Project”) recounts his Bosnian family’s journey from hopeful progress to exile in this richly reflective two-volume memoir.
“My Parents” follows his father and mother as they rose from impoverished rural backgrounds to enjoy the communist “Yugoslav Dream” — good jobs, a nice apartment in Sarajevo and a vacation house — until the 1992 Bosnian war forced them to flee to Canada and start over in their 50s. Hemon sets the tender and often funny story of his quirky parents against the vivid background of their nurturing (though dour and sexist) peasant culture, woven from epic war stories, food rituals, and folk songs. “This Does Not Belong to You” is an impressionist, darker-edged sheaf of Hemon’s boyhood memories (after his grandfather’s death, “he was no longer there at all; just, where he used to be, a void”), more about writerly individualism than tribal solidarity. A lonely boy given to writing poetry on toilet paper and compulsively hunting flies (they “rubbed their little legs gleefully while I strove to catch them with a quick forehand”), Hemon weathered bullies and mooned over unattainable girls.
Sometimes lively and sensual, sometimes bleakly ruminative, Hemon’s recollections unite his dazzling prose style with a captivating personal narrative.
— Publishers Weekly
“Buzz, Sting, Bite: Why We Need Insects,” by Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson
A fun introduction to the world of insects.
They have existed for some 479 million years; have (mostly) six legs, four wings, two antennae, and a three-segment body; make up over half of known multicellular species; and number 200 million for every single human being living on the planet today.
Indeed, we live on the planet of insects, and Sverdrup-Thygeson brings it to life in this sharp, good-humored presentation. Why are there so many insects? “Put simply: because they are small, supple, and sexy.” It also helps that they can live nearly anywhere, including ice, hot springs, deep in caves, high on mountains, in baptismal fonts, and even your nostrils.
The range of species runs from the tinkerbell wasp, which can land on the tip of a human hair and hardly make a disturbance, to the Chinese walking stick, which grows up to 2 feet in length. Insects are a fascinating topic, and the author milks their peculiarities for all they are worth: molting and metamorphosis, communication through scent, tasting with feet, seeing with knees, and listening through ears in their mouths.
But the curios are only part of the bigger picture that situates insects in the great schemes of pollination, decomposition, soil formation, food for other creatures, keeping harmful organisms in check, dispersing seed, and even demonstrating solutions to problems that humans can adopt. In other words, insects could get along happily without humans, but humans could not survive without insects.
The author’s panoptic investigation keeps the narrative fully engaging as she alternates between anecdotes about specific insects — the aggressive mimicry of the spotted predatory katydid, the cicadas that “dig their way down — down into seventeen years of darkness” — to richly telling slices of science — e.g., the causes of decline in insect numbers.
A classy and brightly informative appreciation of insects — all you could ask for in a popular natural history.
— Kirkus Reviews
Others
“What the Wind Knows,” by Amy Harmon (fiction)
“Berta Isla,” by Javier Marías (fiction)
“Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine,” by Edward Lee (nonfiction)
“Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion,” by Tanisha C. Ford (nonfiction)