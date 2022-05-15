Come join Neighbors United for Progress at their inaugural event May 28 at 10:30 a.m. to noon at Caboose Park directly after the Dayton Days parade. Meet the candidates Neighbors United is supporting this election year, register to vote if you are not already registered, and enjoy some ice cream.
For more information, please email neighborsunitedforprogress@gmail.com.
— Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
