Who doesn’t love wildflowers?
The season is just starting, and from now to late summer, the fields, foothills and mountains will be gradually decorated with an array of graceful and colorful blooms that lift our hearts.
The picture changes by the week as in each area plants come into bloom in succession, entailing repeated trips to catch the latest floral display.
Many of these plants grow well in our gardens. We can surround ourselves with what we all admire so much in nature.
Most plants need specific conditions to thrive such as low summer water or well-draining soils.
Fortunately, there are several excellent native plant nurseries in the area with informative websites, owners or staff that can answer questions, and this year, a native plant garden tour.
Many people like to plant native plants to support pollinators, beneficial insects and birds. For this purpose, it is best to select plants or cultivars similar to the wild species.
Some of the new varieties of plants like coneflower (Echinacea) now come in colors far from the usual pink, like yellow and orange, plus with doubled petals.
These changes appeal to us, but in developing flowers so different than the wild species' coloration and form, pollen and nectar production often suffers, and access may be blocked by doubled petals.
Seed-propagated plant varieties have natural variation and are better choices for habitat gardens. Plants sold under patent protection are clones and each is identical.
Experienced area gardeners have also reported that many of the fancier echinacea are short-lived.
Mark your calendars. Saturday, June 3, is a self-guided native plant tour in Walla Walla.
This is the first year for this free tour which is a collaboration between the WA Native Plant Society, Walla Walla Resource Conservation District, the Sustainable Living Center and interested citizens.
The tour focus is “urban landscapes transitioning to a more sustainable, pesticide-free habitat using plants native to our ecoregion.”
Seven gardens are participating, from public gardens to street-side parking strips, front yards, vineyard hedgerows and meadows.
Some are new or are a work in progress. Most of the gardeners will be on site to answer questions about the process of installing their garden, the plants, and the garden’s benefits and goals.
The gardens vary from 100% native to a percentage native. There will be elements to interest many people.
Some of the participating garden themes are pollinator gardens, bird habitat, recreation of a Palouse Prairie, water savings, a native plant hedgerow in a vineyard setting at the Walla Walla Community College vineyard and a riparian restoration.
One of the gardeners, Frederique Laviopierre, is the author of "Garden Allies" (Timber Press) and will be on site with her book, insect displays, plant lists and other resources.
The streetside public Whitman College WaterWise Garden on Isaacs St. overseen by well-known Professor Heidi Dobson, will reward many future visits.
My own garden is on the tour. It has a newly seeded (and still weedy) meadow for pollinators, beds of native plants, a vegetable garden, and many flower beds. There will be native plants for sale.
It is still early in the growing season, and gardens have a lot of growing to do yet.
Tour registration will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at Pioneer Park. The registration table is at the picnic shelter on the Whitman Street side of the park.
Registration materials include a map, a list of garden locations and descriptions.
Native plants from our ecoregion are available at nurseries in our area.
The benefit of going to the native plant nurseries is the owners know the plants very well, having collected seeds in the plants' natural setting, propagated the plants, then grown them over a period of years.
Frog Hollow Farm at 174 Frog Hollow Road in Walla Walla has some native plants. Plants sales started in early April and will continue into midsummer.
The CTUIR Tribal Native Plant Nursery is located at 73820 Highway 331 in Pendleton. The tribe grows a variety of locally collected native plants for restoration projects and retail sales. Retail and wholesale. They can be reached at 541-278-8525 or by email at tribalnativeplants@gmail.com.
Tapteal Native Plant Nursery in West Richland has a large selection of native plants and seeds including some really choice hard-to-find things like scarlet gilia, and a large variety of native penstemon.
Ann Autrey was inspired to start the nursery in 2017 to supply native plants locally so people wouldn’t have to travel outside the area to get them.
She focuses on native plants as they are adapted to our climate and require less water and soil amendments, but also for their ability to support native pollinators, birds and other wildlife — besides having great beauty.
Reserve plants online and make an appointment for pick up at the nursery. The nursery is only open for browsing a weekend in the spring and again in October for the fall planting season.
Recently the nursery has become an outlet for Plants of the Wild Nursery in Tekoa, WA, and carries many of their native shrubs and trees. Order in advance from POTW Nursery.
Orders can be picked up at Tapteal Nursery, avoiding the shipping charge. Reach them at 509-578-6446 or visit taptealnativeplants.com.
Farther away is Humble Roots Nursery in Mosier, Oregon, on a wooded site above the Columbia Gorge.
At 2.5 to 3 hours away, this is a long trip, but many people go to Portland or Hood River occasionally, and scheduling a stop at the nursery is well worth it.
The plants are beautifully grown. The owners, Andrew Merritt and Kristin Currin have a wonderful array of native plants difficult to find elsewhere.
The nursery specializes in “native drought tolerant plants, pollinator plants, edible and medicinal plants, plants for restoration, and those that will appeal to gardeners.”
Among some of the specialty native plants offered are two varieties of shooting stars, three delphiniums, eight penstemons and four lomatiums including Columbia desert parsley (Lomatium columbianum), and native bulbs like the Washington lily, brodiaea and grass widow.
The nursery is open by appointment only Wednesday through Sunday. Plants may be reserved over the phone and picked up at the nursery, or you can browse.
They just published an excellent book, The Pacific Northwest Native Plant Primer (Timber Press). Reach them at 503-449-3694 or visit humblerootsnursery.com.
A May 27 webinar by the Northwest Horticultural Society: Homegrown National Park is being given by Douglas Tallamy, a professor of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware.
He is a popular author and speaker around the country and has written several best-selling and highly engaging books on the benefits to wildlife, particularly birds by including native plants in our gardens.
A number of people have described his books as life-changing. His new and largest conservation project, Homegrown National Park seeks to encourage us to plant to support biodiversity in our own backyards.
You can sign up through the Northwest Horticultural Society website at northwesthort.org. You don’t need to be a member.
