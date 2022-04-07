Celebrate National Junior Ranger Day by joining Park Rangers at Whitman Mission and other Junior Rangers from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
Junior Rangers have the opportunity to “take a trip” around Whitman Mission and learn more about the diverse groups of people living around páašx̣a in the 1800s. Junior Rangers will discover the different forms of travel used by fur trappers and traders, missionaries, Oregon Trail immigrants and Native Americans by participating in hands-on activities. Upon finishing the trip, Junior Rangers will earn a special pin.
Events begin at the visitor center and are free and open to all ages.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site is 8 miles west of Walla Walla on Whitman Mission Road. Admission is free. For more information, contact Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360 or visit www.nps.gov/whmi.
