An ecumenical choir and orchestra, under the direction of Terry Koch, will perform the Passion and Easter portions from George Friedrich Handel’s “Messiah.”
The concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Pioneer United Methodist Church, 209 E. Birch St. The church is wheelchair accessible with an elevator. Admission is free.
Core singers come from the Pioneer United Methodist choir, supplemented by singers and instrumentalists from other churches and the greater community, making it a truly ecumenical event of music, Koch said.
Soloists include Clarissa Carlin, Claire Knipe, Jeanine Johnston and Terry and wife Terri Koch’s sons Brenden and Lorin Koch.
The accompanying orchestra includes players from the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla University, Whitman College, Walla Walla Symphony Orchestra and other local instrumentalists.
Estimated to be about an hour long, the performance will begin with a choral processional to a wind instrument and organ arrangement of Mozart’s “Ave verum corpus.”
The postlude/recessional will be to Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”
“The concert comes on Palm Sunday, at the start of Holy Week, as a gift to the community,” Koch said.
“The performers presented the Christmas portion of ‘Messiah’ in December to an audience of nearly 300 and the responses were heartwarming and gratifying.
“It appeared that the music reached deeply into the wells of people’s souls, which had become starved for something familiar, emotionally quenching and restorative after the arid days of the pandemic, along with so many political, global, and financial events upending life as it had been known,” Koch said.
The Christmas section that pictures the prophecies of the birth of Christ is probably more well-known to most listeners and performers of the oratorio, Koch said.
Smithsonianmag.com reports Handel’s “Messiah,” was “originally an Easter offering. It burst onto the stage of Musick Hall in Dublin on April 13, 1742.
Before its presentation in Ireland, Terry Koch said it was composed as a benefit for the Foundling Hospital in London, a place of care for orphaned and abandoned children, “and for some time was only performed at the time of Easter during the Lenten season.”
Selections for this concert are taken from Parts 2 and 3, which recount Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection.
“Included are such solos as the pathos-infused ‘He Was Despised,’ the ethereal ‘I Know That My Redeemer Liveth’ and the ebullient assurance of ‘The Trumpet Shall Sound,’” Koch said.
Choruses range from the introductory “Behold the Lamb of God,” the sprightly “All We Like Sheep Have Gone Astray,” to the anthem of laud, “Worthy Is the Lamb That Was Slain” and ending with the crown jewel of the work, “Hallelujah."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.