Noon-1 p.m.: Eddie Manzanares and Friends. The Tri-Cities based trio is led by retired touring musician Manzanares, who spent seven years traveling with Carlos Santana. Manzanares makes numerous trips to Walla Walla to perform each year at local wineries and special events. The Latin-American-style music will be performed largely in Spanish.
1:30-3 p.m.: Mulholland. The Walla Walla trio is led by Lindsey Mulholland and offers acoustic pop and soul music.
3:30-5 p.m.: Whitney Mongéé. The Spokane native moved to Seattle and started as a busker at Pike Place Market. She rose to bigger stages and venues, supporting Ziggy Marley, KT Tunstall and Mayer Hawthorne, among others, on her way to becoming a headline act. Lauded for her emotional lyrics and passionate vocals, her alternative soul has been compared to Tracy Chapman and Alabama Shakes.
5:30-7 p.m.: Diego and the Detonators. The Walla Walla Valley blues, funk and rock trio is led by guitar virtuoso and vocalist Diego Romero.
7:30-9 p.m.: Jojo’s Mojo. JoAnne Mohrland leads the four-piece band in country, rock and blues.