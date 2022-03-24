To celebrate Women’s History Month, Fort Walla Walla’s Museum After Hours series presents the latest video release, “Lettice Reynolds: A Pioneer Woman” on Thursday, March 24, from 5-5:45 p.m.
The short film tells the story of Lettice Millican Clark Reynolds, the pioneer woman associated with the Clark Cabin, which is now located down in the museum’s Pioneer Village. Lettice was the first white woman to reside in the Walla Walla Valley after the Whitman tragedy. She journeyed to the area to participate in the land claim and complete the cabin on her own after her husband’s unexpected early death.
In the film, Lettice Reynolds is interviewed in 1906 by the first female journalist at the Bulletin, Nellie Bly. She reflects in her older age on the accomplishments and hardships of her tumultuous life. Lettice Reynolds is portrayed by museum volunteer Pam Myers and Nellie Bly is portrayed by museum volunteer Susan Matley.
After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the actors and production team. Additionally, the American Association of University Women (AAUW), who provided a grant that funded this film project, will be giving a short presentation at the event on their organization and its mission.
The event is located at 755 Northeast Myra Road, Walla Walla. It is free to attend, and some light refreshments will be provided.
