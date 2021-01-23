WASHINGTON, D.C. — After months of waiting under the Trump administration, Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are asking President Joe Biden to swiftly authorize aid for residents of Malden and Pine City who have been left in the cold since a wildfire swept through their towns in September.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers sent Biden a letter of her own Friday afternoon. Spokesman Jared Powell said the Spokane Republican, whose district includes Malden and Pine City, was not contacted by the Democratic senators before they sent their letter Friday.
The three lawmakers asked Biden to approve requests Gov. Jay Inslee made in September and October to declare a major disaster, a move that would free up resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.
Former President Donald Trump withheld the money to Whitman County and eight other Washington counties, a McMorris Rodgers aide said, over a personal beef with Inslee, a Democrat.
“The Trump administration refused to make a determination and as a result, has held our constituents hostage for 128 days,” the senators wrote. “This inaction by the former president and his administration is unconscionable and we look to you to right this wrong for our constituents.”
Murray spokesman Charlie Andrews said the senator’s office had been in contact with White House staff about Inslee’s requests and opted to send a letter with only the senators’ signatures to move quickly, knowing there is strong support in the entire delegation.
In her letter, McMorris Rodgers congratulated Biden on his inauguration and promised to work with his administration to get aid to the Whitman County towns and other communities affected by last year’s devastating fire season.
“While we may have policy differences along the way, I am committed to finding common ground when possible so we can get results for people in my district and all Americans,” she wrote. “I implore you to approve this request as soon as possible to help get relief to these Americans who badly need it.”
Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said the governor has not personally spoken with White House staff since Biden took office Wednesday, but Inslee’s staff in D.C. are working with federal partners to bring the requests to the new administration’s attention.
“We expect to make a strong push for this with the Biden administration in the near future,” Faulk wrote in an email.
Scott Hokonson, who leads an organization of Malden and Pine City residents working to rebuild their communities in the absence of federal help, said his group has been in close contact with Inslee’s office and its federal partners.
“To have the governor and federal delegation members working on this the first day that Biden is in office is very heartening,” Hokonson said. “We’re just waiting, and it’s been a long time. It would be really great if we could get an answer.”