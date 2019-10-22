It is with great pleasure that I endorse Steve Moss for a second term in Position 7 on Walla Walla City Council.
Steve has already proven he is more than capable of continuing to perform his Council duties to the benefit of all the citizens of Walla Walla. He is not only a friend but also was my supervisor and a mentor to me and many others in our community.
Steve has a professional track record that has been mentioned many times in other letters to the editor. He has compassion and faith in people and has proven that by serving on many local and state commissions and committees.
As a former City Council member, I know how difficult it can be to become oriented to the processes of public office.
Before his election in 2015 he had already established a relationship with our city manager and worked very closely in a partnership with the city.
I urge your support for Steve Moss for a second term on the Walla Walla City Council.
Mary Lou Jenkins
Walla Walla