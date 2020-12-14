Washington Electoral College delegates
Here are the Washington delegates of the Electoral College scheduled to meet Monday:
Martin Chaney, Carnation; operates a small non-profit foundation
Jack Arends, Everett; former journalist, Boeing communications contractor
Jackie Lane, Battle Ground; party official, volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, League of Wome voters
Patsy Whitefoot, White Swan; Yakama Tribal elder, state Electoral College chairwoman in 2004,
Nancy Monacelli, Walla Walla; owns candy business, retired business consultant
Julie Johnson, Neah Bay; Lummi Tribal member, 2016 Electoral College chairwomanstate party Native American Caucus chairwoman
Sophia Danenberg Seattle; leads international environmental policy analysis at Boeing, member of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission
Jen Carter, Snoqualmie; vice chair, King County Democrats
Bryan Kesterson, Kent; state committeeman, Boeing worker
Julian Wheeler, Lakewood; attorney
Santiago Ramos, Renton; real estate broker, former congressional candidate
Payton Swinford, Olalla; leader of Young Democrats, alternate delegate 2016