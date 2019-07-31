It definitely looks like a mini bus transformed into a rolling kitchen. And it bears a name worthy of a food truck enterprise — Mobile Food Adventures.
Less obviously, the 1997 Ford shuttle rig is a rolling part of Ron Jones’ heart.
On a recent Saturday, Jones was set up in the countryside of Milton-Freewater at Dragon’s Gate Brewery, ready to offer burgers and home-fried potato chips to the brewery’s patrons. Helper Jennie Dial stood by to handle the register and answer burger-related questions.
The day was about as nice as a summer day in the Walla Walla Valley could be. The sky minded its manners, offering a mix of clouds and sun that kept the outdoors bearable.
Jones has operated a pizza business in Milton-Freewater since 1987, at various locations and under a couple of restaurant names.
In that 30-plus years, things have changed in his industry, including the kind of employees available to hire. Jones has ended up doing much of the work he once could pay others to do. That means five days a week, the work starts at 8 a.m. and ends at about 10 p.m., with a couple of hours stolen for personal chores in between, he said.
The schedule leaves him little time to interact with the folks eating his food and less time to try out new ideas with that food. Minus those incentives — the things that remind him what matters in his line of work — the restaurant business doesn’t make as much sense as it once did.
“It’s time for the young folks to take over the restaurant business. I turned 62 a few weeks ago,” he said as he spread a hamburger bun with his custom onion jam.
That condiment is a perfect example of what brings Jones a simple joy, and it began with dinner out for himself at Big House Brew Pub in Walla Walla.
“I had their bacon jam, and it was delicious. I went home and I made it, and then I thought ‘onion jam.’ It’s inexpensive to make, and you can put in on lots of things.”
So he does, and people do. It’s a matter of caramelizing diced onions in a hot pan, adding balsamic vinegar at the right point, plus brown sugar and red pepper flakes, and cooking it down to a thick concoction packed with zest.
Creating onion jam is not unlike the process Jones underwent to make his mobile kitchen perfect for him three years ago. It came at a time he could get things just the way he wanted, he said.
“In most of our lives, we have what we want, and we have what we’ll settle for. With this, I didn’t have to settle for anything.”
That includes the stainless steel interior and the $8,000 grill, plus plenty of refrigerated spaces.
The true beauty, however, is that running a food truck for an event is not a “killer” like a daylong kitchen shift.
“And when it’s done, the truck can be cleaned up and put away. Unlike the restaurant.”
The gas was lit when Jones attended a Walla Walla food truck night and saw the potential for his particular skill set.
Like the flat bread used so many ways in mobile cuisine; prepping that in his pizza oven made perfect sense, he said.
He used his Milton City Pizza kitchen to try on other things for size, too. Such as the lentil burgers, crafted from a recipe passed on by a customer. It’s not intended to taste like meat, but Jones has worked to ensure there is plenty of flavor and a texture pleasing to the tongue. Most importantly, it offers a burger to those seeking a vegetarian option that’s not trying to imitate meat but stands on its own merit, he said.
Mobile Food Adventure’s menu includes from-scratch flatbread sandwiches such as the “Chubby Samoan,” “The Italian” and “Island Tacos.” His homemade pulled-pork sandwich, “The Cuban,” boasts a sauce Jones creates from start to final simmer.
He also offers menus for specific events. An upcoming catering job for a local company will feature hot dog sliders for children, sausage sliders for the adults, all encased in freshly baked buns. And everyone at the event can visit the Jones’ portable salad bar.
“We don’t do high-end stuff, but everything is homemade. Good food is good food, and when it’s homemade, it’s just that much better.”
And because he’s made things from quality ingredients with recipes he’s birthed, serving those goodies to Mobile Food Adventures customers is like handing out pieces of his soul, Jones said.
On this day, the chef has loaded the menu with $8.95 burgers only — the right price for the right dish to go with Dragon Gate’s brews, he said.
Todd Fleischer appeared to agree. He had originally opted out of a burger when his dad, Doug Fleischer, placed an order for their family earlier.
“I’d already eaten breakfast, and I didn’t think I was hungry,” Todd explained as he lined up at the bus window. “I finally couldn’t stand it.”
That kind of aromatic advertising? It happens a lot, along with word-of-mouth, Jones said with a smile as Travis Wittnebel stepped up to order a Bull’s Eye burger bearing egg, ham and cheese atop the beef patty.
Jones hopes to feed that gratification much more in a few years. He plans to leave restaurant ownership behind soon enough, and do more of the food service he loves. To that end, he is building appropriate space at home to be a sidekick to the shuttle bus, which is a commercially licensed kitchen in its own right.
Then there will be more time to find ways to delight customers, Jones said.
“I like to take something people have heard of, but they don’t really know what it is.”
Like the homemade Whoopie Pie he’s working on at the moment.