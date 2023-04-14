Starlite M-F Drive-In Theater in Milton-Freewater is motoring into 2023, its 62nd year in operation, while test-driving an open-caption feature for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Michael Spiess, who co-owns the theater with wife Lorie Spiess, became a Walla Walla Valley Disability Network board member in 2019.
“Joining the WWVDN has further heightened my awareness of how the drive-in can help serve our community,” he said.
After meeting members of the local deaf and hard of hearing community while at a WWVDN function, “The idea of offering subtitled — open caption — movies came to mind,” he said.
The theater’s digital projection system offers several formats for each movie, including open caption, or OCAP.
He chooses the correct format for the projector then loads the information.
“I recently tested the OCAP version and it worked. I then reached out to Erin Griffin and Roxanne Bowen and invited them to spread the word about offering OCAP for our Saturday showing of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13) and “Scream VI,” (R-rated) on April 15. The gate opens at 6:30 p.m.
“If it is well received we plan to pick one evening each week during our summer season to offer OCAP,” he said.
“Lorie and I are looking forward to the opportunity to reach out to members of our community who may not otherwise be able to enjoy the Starlite M-F Drive In experience,” he said.
“My wife Lorie and I are hopeful that business will begin to return to normal after the impacts of COVID, which created a significant disruption in availability of new movies and the availability and cost of all things associated with our operation,” Michael Spiess said.
During the COVID quarantine, the Spiess family served the community by hosting many outdoor activities, including high school graduations and other school events, Easter and memorial church services and a wedding.
Several of the events were for other organizations that couldn’t gather indoors, including the WWVDN Christmas party, Michael Spiess said.
“Hosting these events helped us become more aware of how we can serve our community,” said Spiess who has taught school in the area for 38 years.
“My initial background was in special education. Our family has always had an awareness for members of our community with special needs.”
His father, Dick Spiess, was involved with the Horizon organization in Milton-Freewater and often provided work opportunities at the drive-in for persons with disabilities.
In the early 1990s, Lorie and Michael Spiess started Challengers, a Little League program for young people who aren’t able to participate in the traditional Little League program. M-F Drive-In sponsors the team.
The theater operates on weekends only in April, May and September and six nights per week from early June through July and August.
It is closed on Thursdays to host special events.
The admission for two movies for the price of one is $8 for adults and $2 for children 11 and younger. Find out more at yourmfdrivein.com/home.
Built in 1953, the venue originally opened as Starlite Drive-In Theatre.
“When we found out about the original name we unofficially added it to our title,” said Michael Spiess.
His parents, Dick and Loretta Spiess, partnered with Dick’s brother, Lowell Spies, to buy the drive-in and indoor theaters in Pendleton and Milton-Freewater in December 1961.
Michael and Lorie Spiess are responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Starlite, the only facility left in the partnership.
The theater and Spiess family were featured in Union-Bulletin stories in 2020, "The show goes on at M-F Drive-In Theater," and 2022, "Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater turns back page, recognizes old name."
