UMATILLA COUNTY, Oregon- The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday morning from a woman who lives on Triangle Station Road in Milton Freewater that a helicopter had flown over her property and dumped an unknown substance.
Sheriff's Lt. Sterrin Holcomb wrote in an email that a deputy responded and the woman gave information on the helicopter company.
“Blue Mountain Helicopter company was contacted by the deputy and it was explained the property was not targeted ... however perhaps a hopper was not shut properly and mouse bait fell out,” Holcomb wrote in an email.
Laura Pumphrey told the U-B that the helicopter flew directly above her house and she felt small pellets fall on her and on her deck, hot tub cover and kids trampoline.
“I called to report this to the Umatilla County Sheriff's department on Friday. They made some phone calls and advised me it was Blue Mountain Helicopter that was out flying and they were dropping Zp Ag bait, a potent rodenticide....poison,” Pumphrey wrote to the U-B.
She said one of her chickens die and her neighbor lost seven chickens and two turkeys.
“There have been no reports on the matter,” said Andrea Cantu-Schomus director of Communications for the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
But the department has heard of this issue and is working with an investigator. They will have more information of what happened and the potential environmental risks after noon today.