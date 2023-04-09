MILTON-FREEWATER — Dates have been set for families in the Milton-Freewater Unified School District to register youngsters for preschool and kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.
Preschool registration
Freewater Elementary School gym, 17 NW Eighth Ave., from 4:30-6 p.m. April 11 and 5-6:30 p.m. April 27.
Families must provide a copy of the child's birth certificate, vaccination record and address verification. Income verification is required if applying for full-day preschool.
Eligible preschoolers must be older than 3.5 years, toilet-trained and not yet eligible for kindergarten.
Kindergarten registration
Gib Olinger Elementary school, 1011 S. Mill St., from 5-6:30 p.m. April 11 and 8-11 a.m. April 15.
Registration will be in the commons on the first floor and families are asked to use the building’s main entrance.
A child must be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2023, to be eligible for kindergarten.
Families must provide a copy of the student’s birth certificate, shot record and address verification.
In addition to traditional preschool and kindergarten, the district offers:
Kindergarten dual language (limited spots available). Students spend half days in an English-language classroom, focusing on math, reading and writing. The other half of the day is spent in a Spanish-language classroom learning to read, write and speak through science and social studies content.
“Pioneer Explorers” transition kindergarten (limited spots available). This program is suited for 5-year-olds not ready for kindergarten. The two-year transitional class gives students an extra year to develop school readiness, including social skills such as cooperation and sharing, and introduces basic academic readiness skills.
For more information, visit the district at miltfree.k12.or.us or call 541-938-3551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.