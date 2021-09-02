A 72-year-old wheat harvester returned to the field after Walla Walla native and Milton-Freewater resident Zack Jordan, 29, put in more than a year of sweat equity to make a decrepit combine operational.
Jordan took the Massey-Harris 21A for a test run through wheat he planted just for that purpose on ¼ acre of his 10-acre Tum-A-Lum Road farm.
“(July 25) was such a rewarding day,” he said. “I’d spent almost 13 months working to get the combine back to cutting wheat.”
From June until the last day, almost every night after work and on his three days off each week, Jordan pushed himself to finish the combine in time for harvest.
“On Sunday, Aug. 1, we had friends over who knew I was working on it and I finished cutting the rest of the wheat for them to see,” Jordan said.
“What a journey,” he said on Facebook, “From dragging it onto the trailer with two tractors, to making a first pass cutting wheat today....It’s been a fun learning experience with plenty of challenges. But this day has made the hours of work worth it.”
Designed some 80 years ago by Australian engineer Tom Carroll, the machine reaps, threshes and winnows. First produced in 1943, the No. 21 was the first rubber-tired, self-propelled combine harvester, breaking new ground after the towed versions of yore, ingeniumcanada.org reports.
In the $2,500 No. 21, Carroll created a smaller, more affordable combine than the No. 20. Ingenium said the No. 21 was Massey-Harris’s most popular combine, with 10,000 produced in 1949 alone.
“The design really hasn’t changed much from this first self-propelled. It’s just gotten bigger, more comfortable and technology added,” Jordan said.
It came out while Britain, Canada and the U.S. were deeply embroiled in World War II, when agricultural implement factories converted to war production, rationing ruled and labor and material shortages prevailed.
Massey-Harris received approval in 1944 to make 500 of the machines for a “Harvesting Brigade” that reaped cereal grain crops throughout North America and in the U.K. Starting in the southern U.S., the custom harvesters moved northward and cut more than a million acres in support of the war effort in 1945. Each farmer signed a contract to harvest at least 2,000 acres with the machine. What they charged wasn’t specified but the going rate was $3 an acre or 25 cents per bushel when the going rate was 67 cents per bushel.
“The Brigade also gave Massey-Harris wider exposure in the United States; by 1947 the company controlled 54 percent of the American combine market,” Ingenium reported.
Combine sat idle 60 years
Jordan said his 21A moldered on property above Dixie on Lewis Peak Road where his grandparents settled 36 years ago. The last manufacturing year was 1949, he said. Jordan’s grandfather, Dennis McCoy, wanted to take on the restoration, but died shortly after retiring.
“I was told Howard Price was the last owner of the machine,” he said. “It was used to cut wheat on Lewis Peak until it was parked, as they changed to farming potatoes.”
The Price family said it was last used around 1961.
“I hauled the 21A combine home on July 1, 2020, and finished my restoration July 25, 2021, so just over a year to restore to working condition. I joke that it came a long ways from being goat shade as that’s what my grandma raises on her farm,” Jordan said.
The 21’s engine was kaput — “the way the exhaust pointed up, the motor had seen 40 years of rain, snow and mice and couldn’t be reused.”
The day he pulled the old motor, he found and bought a completely rebuilt one on Craigslist for $200 in Kennewick — “a steal.” The 21 is powered by a Chrysler flathead straight-six cylinder engine, found in many cars and trucks of the era, Jordan said.
For the first two weeks of restoration, Jordan took a gallon of WD-40 and a squirt bottle, sprayed every visible nut and bolt and only broke one bolt on a rear wheel. He rebuilt elevator chains that pull grain from the bottom of the machine and carry it either to the grain tank or to be re-cleaned through the machine.
As the rubber paddles that carry the grain had badly deteriorated, he cut replacements by hand out of conveyor belting. The shed in which it was stored collapsed, bending one elevator, so he cut and straightened it.
“Many other parts I fabricated or crafted, as parts for a 1949 Massey-Harris 21A are long obsolete. Bearings had to be found by size not by part numbers. Luckily I looked on eBay when I started the project and found an original operator’s manual and parts manual for the combine, which helped tremendously,” Jordan said.
He learned through tractor groups about using oven cleaner to pre-clean projects.
“It cuts through all the dirt and grease and will actually strip through paint layers, so that, with a pressure washer, has become my go-to for restorations,” he said.
The milled steel behemoth’s body shines brightly, painted Safety Red with orange wheel wells and a Straw Yellow for its bats and reel and the brand decals Megapixel Design helped recreate. It has a 14-foot wide header and is about 11 feet tall and 20 feet long. Jordan sourced a vintage-style umbrella from Massey-Ferguson.
Pedal tractor
Credit his restoration passion on a John Deere pedal tractor his dad, Dave Jordan, had as a child. Adopted at 4, Zack Jordan’s first project was restoring the toy with his father.
“The first John Deere two-cylinder tractor I bought was the real version of that pedal tractor....My dad’s restored a 1950 Dodge truck and a 1948 International Cub tractor through me growing up so I think that’s where I can attribute both my want to do it and the skills I’ve learned to do it,” Jordan said.
In 2021, new combines retail in the $330,000-$1 million range — some before any bells and whistles. Determining what Jordan’s restoration is worth is more difficult.
“Combines aren’t what you see a lot of restorations done on for many reasons. Every time steel prices go up they’re an easy target for metal scrappers as they are completely metal, so old combines are limited to find,” Jordan said.
“Once restored they take up a lot of space — you could park two cars or tractors in a similar foot print of what the combine takes for storage. They’re more difficult to haul for shows as well. I could put a price on what I have in restoring the combine but I think the value would be in the history and finding the buyer who wants a combine for their collection,” he said.
Local combine collector Robert McKinney told Jordan his oldest one is a 1951. “So (my 21A) could be the oldest self-propelled left in the Valley,” Jordan said. “When I look at that number, of 1949-1960, I can understand why the inside of the machine was in such great condition as it only saw around 11 years of use before it was parked.”
Next: 1942 tractor
Jordan barely turned the 21A ignition key off when he was off to another fixer-upper.
On Aug. 21 Jordan took 2½-year-old daughter Timber and made the winning bid at an auction in Hermiston for a 1942 John Deere H he and wife Alyssa Riedel Jordan had been on the lookout for.
Posting on Facebook, Jordan wrote, “Eyes will be rolled and heads shook. But Timber got her own tractor today (she’ll have to share with mom though)....We had a good day at the auction with each other, looking at a great collection of tractors. She would have sat on every tractor if I would have let her.”
He gets teased each time he posts on social media about acquiring another tractor. “Also, some people believe I bleed green as I’ve been a John Deere fanatic since I was little. I had a couple of cardboard Halloween costumes that were John Deere tractors.”
The fleet now stands at six
Jordan has six two-cylinder John Deere tractors, a collection he’s been adding to nearly every year. Each one is used to accomplish various tasks on his farm where he also raises a small herd of registered Hereford cattle.
“Most of the tractors I like are the bigger two-cylinder tractors John Deere made...My wife, wanting to join me in the hobby, saw a John Deere H at the auction and has said that is the tractor she wanted.”
“Because Timber was there she got the first crawl all over it and lay claim to it since mom wasn’t there, exclaiming that it was hers and had a baby steering wheel.” Its small size will be good for both of them, he said.
“I know it doesn’t run but it didn’t look like it needed any major work.... That’s the fun of buying one not running — it’s always a surprise what you’ll get,”
he said.
Learned as a youngster
Raised in a farming family, he skipped a babysitter and instead learned how-tos while accompanying his mechanic father on jobs for local farmers.
Jordan amassed a broad range of abilities from early childhood, which was spent in a crawler tilling or seeding and summers in a John Deere hillside combine. He was a welder at the Walla Walla Foundry, then worked in maintenance for the vehicles and buildings. He also operated heavy equipment while working in the Alaskan oil field. He is currently a certified crane operator in Richland.
The majority of the guidance he received while renovating the 21A came from his dad, who was a combine mechanic at the former Frontier Machinery, now Papé. In addition, his father in-law, Bob Riedel, friend Dave Miller and Brian Johnson, Marty Meissner and Dave Rahn helped with parts needing refabrication.
“I look back and farming has been my life. I’ve always told people if farming paid more I wouldn’t have taken the career paths like being a crane operator. So I guess restoring and preserving farm history is how I can tie myself back to farming without the career in it.”
He’s loved history, cowboys and old farm equipment and said he was definitely born into the wrong era. “Farming is really what built this nation and what keeps it alive. Everyone needs food. I just think it’s neat how far the industry has come in 100 years — from still using horses to the huge machines we see today. I think for me I don’t want the early days forgotten so I save these machines from rusting away or being cut up.”
He is displaying the 21A at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds during fair and hopes to take it to a future Vintage Harvest in Davenport, Washington. Otherwise, he’ll “just plant a small patch of wheat to cut yearly for a friends-and-family get-together. It was a big hit this year and everyone enjoyed it.”
Zack and Alyssa Jordan like to hunt, camp, attend rodeos and be in the woods. They are members of the Milton-Freewater Jr. Show Board and avid 4-H and FFA supporters.
“If you have a passion in life or something you want to do in retirement don’t wait. Use every day of life to enjoy it,” Jordan said.