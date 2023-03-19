What a month this February has been. Weather-wise it has been cold, then up to 54 degrees, then snowing, windy and rainy.
The natural world here in Walla Walla County has over thousands of years been able to adapt to this transition period in daily air temps.
As fronts move through from mid-February to the middle of March, there was drier, warmer weather as the days lengthen.
Now we are in a climate shift where there are longer wet spring seasons and unpredictable weather.
Despite this new weather reality, ancient migrations of birds and bats both key in on photoperiod or length of daylight.
Recently Southern California has been hammered with a massive storm system dumping feet of snow and many inches of rain in areas that have not had snow or blizzards for well over thirty years.
Many migrant birds have to deal with big storms like this one in California.
Since it is the leading edge of migration we will hope that many of the early migrants survive this nasty cold front and its snow.
Early migrants include Rufous Hummingbirds, Violet-green Swallows, Tree Swallows and the subject of this month’s column the Sandhill Crane.
Sandhill Cranes are a phenomenal species for many complex reasons. There are six sub-species across North America.
Their ability to migrate from northern Mexico and New Mexico as well as the San Joaquin Valley of California starting in early February is astounding.
They frequently travel in family groups staying in contact by calling out as they form passage flocks by catching thermals that lift them on rising warm air upwards of 5,500 feet.
With their long broad wings, they rise until streams and hills recede far below them and their amazing eyesight shows them ancient landmarks like rivers, mountains and open valleys.
The adults show the younger birds the route north. They duck and dodge storms, take great care in avoiding high winds and will often land to remain safe.
Migration for Sandhill Cranes and many other species of birds has been greatly complicated by humans and the many obstacles we have placed along their ancient flight corridors.
Structures like radio towers, power lines, wind turbines and at times lights and aircraft.
As these regal birds push north they fly with their necks fully extended and their long legs stretched out behind them.
They form a V when en route to that day's destination. Once they arrive over their evening rest site they form a big group slowly circling and constantly calling as they drop in elevation.
They feel most secure in shallow water marshes or flooded fields where they will land, look around for food, and then group up and tuck their long-beaked heads on their back feathers.
The next morning they will forage for food, which in their case ranges from grain, insects and amphibians to mice, fish and reptiles.
As the morning proceeds and thermals begin to form, they will start talking and small groups will jump into the air and start calling, urging the rest of the flock to join them as they wheel upwards into the sky.
These cranes will fly for hours on their migration to the next established foraging rest stop. There are two well-used rest stops here in eastern Washington.
One is north of the Tri-cities along Snively Road in the corn fields on the Barker Ranch. The second area is around Othello, Washington.
Should you wish to see and hear these big birds, the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival starts on the March 24 and runs through the March 26.
Come hear these spectacular birds and watch them as they dance and rest before pushing on to the north into northern Canada, Alaska and Russia.
Remember, life is good!
