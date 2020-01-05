United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides unveiled a plan for a new conservative denomination that would split from the church to resolve a decades-long dispute over gay marriage and clergy.
The proposal, announced Friday and called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace
Through Separation,” envisions an amicable separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets. The new denomination also would receive $25 million.
The proposal was signed in December by a 16-member panel, who worked with a mediator and began meeting in October.
The panel was formed after it became clear the impasse over LGBTQ issues was irreconcilable. The next step could come at the church’s General Conference in May.
Methodist Bishop Karen Oliveto, the denomination’s first openly gay bishop, said the United Methodist Church leadership “was clearly at a point in which we couldn’t agree to disagree” over same-sex relationships.
“I’m actually really sad that we couldn’t build a bridge that could have provided a witness to the world of what unity amid diversity and disagreement could look like.”
Oliveto was challenged by the denomination’s highest court, the Judicial Council, in 2017 when it declared that the bishop’s consecration “was incompatible with church law.”
However, Oliveto was allowed to remain as the resident bishop of the Mountain Sky Conference, which includes United Methodist churches in Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and a section of Idaho.
Asked what a post-separation world looks like for the church to move forward, Oliveto told The Associated Press, “We are no longer using LGBTQ people as scapegoats.”
The Rev. Gregg Sealey is the superintendent for a United Methodist Church district that spans from Eastern Washington to the Montana border, overseeing pastors at 45 churches.
He’s one of five superintendents in a Pacific Northwest conference that participates in church affairs at the national level.
Sealey said the churches he oversees represent a wide array of opinions, and he noted that members of the same congregation don’t agree with each other on every issue, including LGBT rights.
“In my experience, all these congregations – even the ones that have diversity of opinion – they have somehow figured out a way to love each other and to be in church together, even if they disagree,” Sealey was quoted by the Spokesman Review newspaper in Spokane.
“My focus is trying to hold local congregations together with that spirit of unity, and figuring out a way to live out our faith and to serve our neighbors, no matter what happens,” he said.
Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years over the issue, with members in the United States leading the call for full inclusion for LGBTQ people.
The rift widened last year when delegates meeting in St. Louis voted 438-384 for a proposal called the Traditional Plan, which affirmed bans on LGBTQ-inclusive practices. A majority of U.S.-based delegates opposed that plan but were outvoted by U.S. conservatives teamed with delegates from Methodist strongholds in Africa and the Philippines.
The Rev. Keith Boyette, president of the Wesleyan Covenant Association and one of 16 people on the mediation team that developed and signed the separation proposal, said he is “very hopeful” the plan will be approved.
This is the first time that “respected leaders of groups from every constituency” have come together to form a plan, he said.
“And this is the first time that bishops of the church have signed on to an agreement like this.”